Baseball
Rodriguez dazzles in Home Run Derby debut
LOS ANGELES — Julio Rodriguez’s quest to win the annual Home Run Derby in his first try, in what has already been a rookie season that exceeded expectations for the 21-year-old, fell just short in the final round.
Juan Soto of the Nationals, aided by a 60-second bonus round, hit his 19th homer with 30 seconds left in the extra time, surpassing Rodriguez’s total of 18.
Flinging his bat high in the sky when the horn sounded signaling his victory, Soto was mobbed by friends and fellow National League All-Stars.
Gracious in defeat, Rodriguez applauded Soto’s accomplishment and then gave him a hug. The two players who hail from the Dominican Republic used to play Call of Duty against each other online a few years ago.
“Just being able to perform on this day, it was pretty fun,” Rodriguez said.
While Soto was the winner, it was Rodriguez who stole the show, earning a boisterous standing ovation from the sold-out crowd in attendance and hugs from his parents who were watching on the field.
“Really fun,” he said of the experience. “My family was loving it. I feel at the end of the day, everything I do is just to make them proud and make them happy. To just see their faces, they had a lot of joy.”
So much fun that he might do it again next year in front of Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park for the 2023 All-Star festivities?
“Probably, this was pretty fun,” he said. “It was a fun time. My family was loving it. So I might do it again.”
Souza retires: Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons.
Souza appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate.
Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014.
Manfred says Oakland needs ballpark deal ‘quickly’: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Oakland Athletics need to quickly reach a binding agreement for a new ballpark and that relocation could be considered if a deal isn’t struck for a facility in the Bay Area.
“I was at the Coliseum myself recently,” he told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before the All-Star Game. “The condition of the Coliseum is a really serious problem for us. I’ve said it, this is not news. It is not a major league-quality facility at this point.”
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is pushing for approval of a waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal. The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted last month to reclassify a 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The team, under controlling owner John Fisher, also has explored a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas.
An Oakland City Council vote on a ballpark is possible later this year.
Manfred prefers Tampa to St. Pete: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St. Petersburg but he says the site alone won’t be a determining factor.
Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla,, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season. The Rays said in January that Major League Baseball had rejected the team’s plan to split its season between Florida and Montreal.
Manfred said he had not spoken in recent weeks with Rays owner Stuart Sternberg for an update.
Manfred rejects that minor leaguers not paid living wage: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from the players’ advocacy group.
“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
“I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.”
MLB raised minimum salaries in 2021, increasing Class A pay from $290 to $500 per week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700 over the roughly five-month season. Players are only paid in-season.
Clark likely to stay on as union head: Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I am more than committed to continue to do it,” the former All-Star first baseman told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Now 50, Clark took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. Clark led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout.
Briefly
Soccer: Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was loaned to second-tier Middlesbrough for the 2022-23 season. ... Shaq Moore was acquired by Nashville and agreed to a contract through the 2025 season.
Hockey: Vitek Vanecek and the Devils agreed to terms on a $10.2 million, three-year contract that counts $3.4 million against the salary cap. ... Andrej Sekera announced his retirement after almost two decades in the NHL.
Motor sports: NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago. The Cup Series will race next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago.
Cycling: Canadian Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory, while Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage as the race hit the Pyrenees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.