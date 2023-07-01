Cycling
Adam Yates wins first stage of Tour
BILBAO, Spain — The Tour de France began with a family celebration in Basque Country.
Adam Yates pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the Tour’s first stage on Saturday, with race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind.
The Yates brothers escaped to the front with about four miles to go and Adam had the strongest finish to take the initial yellow jersey in the three-week race that began in Basque Country territory in northern Spain.
Adam and Simon Yates ride for different teams but joined forces to break away from the pack. Adam eventually pulled away in the final uphill stretch with about 400 meters (last quarter of a mile) remaining.
Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion who is teammates with Adam Yates at UAE Team Emirates, finished third after leading a group of chasers that also included defending champion Vingegaard.
Golf
Langer extends U.S. Senior Open lead
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.
Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par with a round left on the punishing tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky greens.
Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45.
DeChambeau takes LIV lead: Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch at the LIV Golf-Valderrama.
DeChambeau played bogey-free for the day, and his eagle allowed him to move into the lead going into the third and final round.
Six tied atop British Masters: English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74.
Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209.
Motor sports
Hamlin wins pole for Chicago street race
CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago.
Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It’s his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.
Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five.
Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the Austrian Grand Prix sprint from pole to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.
Herta takes pole at Mid-Ohio: Graham Rahal nearly landed the pole at Mid-Ohio, getting edged in the final seconds by Colton Herta, the last car remaining in the final six-minute round of qualifying. Herta posted a lap of 1 minute, 6.3096 seconds while Rahal stopped the clock in 1:06.3528 to cap a dominant performance by the Honda teams.
Pagenaud walks away from wreck: IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio when his car from Meyer Shank Racing rolled seven times through a gravel trap before coming to rest on its side.
Pagenaud told his team over the radio that his breaks had failed, and he was going about 180 mph at the end of a straightway when he tried to make the corner of the road course. The car catapulted through the gravel and into the air, rolling several times as pieces ripped away, before finally coming to a stop with Pagenaud motionless inside.
Briefly
Baseball: Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day IL by the Rays. ... Dodgers activated Julio Urias from the IL. ... Astros Framber Valdez will miss his next start because of right ankle soreness. ... Marlins designated Archie Bradley for assignment. ... Brewers designated Matt Bush for assignment.
Basketball: Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Raptors. ... WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches. Atlanta teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor were selected for the first time.
Soccer: United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus, signing a five-year contract.
Hockey: Mike Babcock is back coaching in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Tennis: American Madison Keys won the Eastbourne International final, beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13). ... Christopher Eubanks of the United States earned his first ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the Mallorca Championships final. ... Katerina Siniakova won her first singles title by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a rain-affected final at the Bad Homburg Open.
