Court
Lawsuit filed against Fitzgerald, Northwestern
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.
The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.
The player, who was on the football team from 2018 to 2022, had his filing submitted by the Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm.
“It wasn’t just confined to one bad actor,” attorney Parker Stinar said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The lawsuit allegations include naked players in locker rooms forcing freshmen to also strip naked and then perform various acts. It also accuses Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”
Olympics
Bach: Key to Russian decision is conduct
GENEVA — The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.
“It’s too soon to draw final conclusions,” Bach said, adding “we have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.”
The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.
Bach has previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time, at its full discretion” which could include barring Russians and Belarusians as their countries’ war on Ukraine continues.
On Tuesday, Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses.
“Right now it is more to monitor the situation on the field of play, whether the rules are respected, the conditions are respected, by everybody,” Bach told reporters in an online briefing ahead of next week’s one-year countdown to the Paris opening ceremony.
French regions to bid on 2030 Games: The Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur regions in France announced they want to submit a joint bid to the IOC to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.
Tennis
Alcaraz tops Djokovic for Wimbledon title
WIMBLEDON, England — A poor start left Carlos Alcaraz a single point from a two-set hole against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
That sort of deficit is daunting for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old in his second major final, and against anyone, let alone Djokovic, someone who hadn’t lost at Centre Court in a decade, someone seeking a fifth consecutive championship, and record-tying eighth overall, at the All England Club.
Ah, but Alcaraz, last year’s U.S. Open champ, wanted this shot at Djokovic, someone he called “a legend of our sport.” Said it would make winning Wimbledon that much more special. And so Alcaraz managed to come through in that tiebreaker. And then Alcaraz came through in a 32-point, 25-minute masterpiece of a game soon thereafter. And, crucially, the Spaniard came through in the crucible of a fifth set, too.
Add it all up, and the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz marked himself as the star people have been predicting he would be, transforming potential into triumph and putting an end to Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club all in one fell swoop by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday. Alcaraz claimed his first title at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Alcaraz is the first man outside the elite quartet of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002 and, is the third-youngest man to win the grass-court major in the Open era, which began in 1968, after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.
Ymer banned for 18 months: Swedish player Mikael Ymer was banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period.
Briefly
Baseball: Rougned Odor was cut by the Padres, who activated Luis Campusano from 60-day IL. ... Braves placed Kolby Allard on 60-day IL after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.
Basketball: Hornets forward Miles Bridges apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.
Soccer: U.S. Soccer extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years. ... Defender Jordi Alba is set to join former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.
Hockey: Former Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest.
Cycling: A sensational time trial from Tour de France defending champion Jonas Vingegaard saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogacar to nearly two minutes with just five stages remaining.
Commonwealth Games: Australia’s Victoria state won’t host the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of a blowout in projected costs.
Television: MLB will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.
