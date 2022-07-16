Baseball
Nationals star Soto turns down $440M offer
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.
The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.
The Nationals said last month that they would not trade the 23-year-old Soto. But speculation about Soto getting dealt was sure to swell after this report of him turning down a long-term deal.
Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season. He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.
“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who, my side, keeps everything quiet and try to keep it to them and me,” Soto said before the Nationals played Atlanta. “They just make the decision and do what they need to do.”
Soto referred questions about his contract to his agent, Scott Boras.
Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodon won’t play in All-Star Game: Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Angels.
MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games with 81 strikeouts, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodón isn’t playing in the All-Star Game.
Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.
Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, said that he’s had lower back soreness for three to four weeks, that MRIs found nothing and that he’ll take the All-Star break to rest.
Pittsburgh’s Jake Cronenworth will take the place of Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower back strain.
Kiermaier says hip injury may end season: Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says he could miss the rest of the regular season with a left hip injury after being moved to the 60-day injured list. Kiermaier, a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, hasn’t played since July 9.
Motor sports
Allgaier gets third Xfinity victory of season
LOUDON, N.H. — Justin Allgaier outran 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third Xfinity Series victory of the season.
“We outlasted them today,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “It was a bit of an attrition race.”
Allgaier won all three checkered flags over his last eight races, a hot streak that started in May at Darlington Raceway and he added his second win last month at Nashville Superspeedway.
The 36-year-old Allgaier controlled a wreck-filled race late in his No. 7 Chevrolet and is again in the hunt to win his coveted first Xfinity championship. Allgaier took the lead with 48 laps left and grabbed the checkered flag for Chevrolet and JR Motorsports.
Truex wins first pole for JGR: Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead a Toyota-heavy top five to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph and won his 20th career pole — the previous 19 were won with other teams, including a career-best five with defunct Furniture Row Racing in 2016. He has 12 wins with JGR since 2019.
Herta breaks IndyCar streak with pole: Colton Herta posted a fast lap of 59.2698 seconds in qualifying at Toronto, becoming IndyCar’s first two-time pole winner this season.
The Californian will start from the No. 1 spot for the ninth time in his career and first since competing in Long Beach, Calif., in April. A different driver captured the top starting spot in each of the series’ first nine races.
Briefly
Soccer: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández missed his team’s flight for a preseason tour of the United States because of problems with his passport. ... Barcelona is set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
Hockey: The Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Golf: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.
Tennis: Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy ended John Isner’s 10-match winning streak on Newport’s grass courts, beating the fellow American 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the Hall of Fame Open final.
Track and field: Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross was booted from the world track and field championships on the eve of his 400 meter preliminary race, about a month after officials could not locate him to take an antidoping test.
Cycling: Michael Matthews soloed to victory on the 14th stage of the Tour de France when defending champion Tadej Pogacar tried in vain to regain time on leader Jonas Vingegaard.
