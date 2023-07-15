Motor sports
Nemechek wins 2nd straight Xfinity race
LOUDON. N.H. — John Hunter Nemechek survived a wreck-marred NASCAR race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.
The 26-year-old Nemechek followed last week’s win at Atlanta with another dominant performance for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek pulled away off the final caution, the perfect spot to avoid one more final wipeout behind him. Nemechek rolled in the No. 20 Toyota to the finish line under caution — the 10th of race — that ended the race under the white flag.
It’s a familiar path to victory lane for Nemechek, who became the first Xfinity driver to win consecutive races this season. He took the lead off the final restart in Atlanta and drove away from the pack to earn his third victory of the season.
The race was slowed by wild wrecks after restarts and a slew of damaged cars limped to the garage. Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed wrecked to bring out the final caution. That was enough to help Chandler Smith, who started from the pole, to finish in second place. He was followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith.
Nemechek, the son of former NASCAR second-tier series champion Joe Nemechek, led 137 laps and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 199th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Bell on pole for Cup race: Christopher Bell turned in the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.
Lundgaard takes Indy pole: Christian Lundgaard took the pole for the Honda Indy Toronto on a wet street course, finishing 0.3223 seconds ahead of Scott McLaughlin and 0.3933 ahead of Pato O’Ward.
Truex Jr. undecided on retirement: Martin Truex Jr. stood with his back to a table where hours earlier Kevin Harvick had been gifted a colonial musket from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in honor of the driver’s final race at the track.
The 43-year-old Truex has yet to make a decision — at least, publicly — on if he’ll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.
Truex has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota.
Rome E-Prix halted after multi-car crash: A high-speed multi-car crash saw a Formula E race temporarily halted. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident which started when Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar through a turn and hit a barrier, bouncing back onto the track.
Bird’s car was then hit by the Envision of Sebastien Buemi and the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara, who were powerless to avoid the British driver.
Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns also hit debris and had to abandon the race.
Competitor dies during Maine road rally: A competitor was killed in a crash on the first day of a rally race through a forest in western Maine, leading organizers to cancel the event’s second day.
Erin Kelly, a 48-year-old woman from Marshall, Virginia, was killed Friday when her team’s car crashed near Lower Richardson Lake during the New England Forest Rally, where vehicles race along rural backroads and logging tracks near Maine’s border with New Hampshire
Soccer
Messi officially signs deal with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer, and after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon.
Messi’s contract became official Saturday, a little more than five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to Inter Miami. The team will introduce him Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the first home match of the Messi era could be as early as Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.
A formal news conference is scheduled for Monday, and his first training session with his new club is expected on Tuesday. The club previously announced that Messi’s deal will be for 2 1/2 seasons and will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually — putting the total contract value between $125 million and $150 million in cash alone.
Briefly
Baseball: Guardians placed Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL with forearm irritation. ... Blue Jays Kevin Gausman was scratched from his start because of discomfort in his left side. ... Rangers placed Josh Sborz on the 15-dayIL with right biceps tendinitis. ... Braves A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. ... Jose Miranda was put on the 10-day IL by the Twins because of a right shoulder impingement.
Golf: Rory McIlroy made just enough birdie putts for a 3-under 67 to keep his one-shot lead over Tom Kim in the Genesis Scottish Open. ... PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 to take the Barbasol Championship lead. ... Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship. ... Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.
Cycling: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finished second and third respectively at Morzine after another fierce fight that concluded a day of attrition in the 14th stage of the Tour de France. Carlos Rodriguez won the stage.
Swimming: Katie Ledecky, who is preparing with the American team for the world championships, said she has no plans to step away after the Paris Olympics. In fact, at 26, she may even be around for Los Angeles in 2028.
