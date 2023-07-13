College
NCAA discussed March Madness expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams.
“Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen,” sad Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball.
Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams.
There are many in the sport who believe the 68-team fields and three weekends of play are ideal. In 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year extension of its TV deal for $8.8 billion that now runs through 2032.
Gavitt said the men’s basketball committee is “studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents” about possible expansion.
“The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship,” he said. “They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion.”
SEC extends Sankey’s contract: The SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Sankey, 58, is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015.
Golf
McIlroy says he’d retire before joining LIV
GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy laughed off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams, saying Thursday he would retire if playing for LIV was the only option.
The concept came from an April document titled, “The Best of Both Worlds,” provided to Congress ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
“LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least 10 LIV events. This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further discussions,” one item in the proposal said.
That was brought to McIlroy’s attention after his opening round of the Scottish Open, and he looked bemused.
“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy said. “I’d play the majors. I’d be pretty comfortable.”
PGA, Saudi’s drop poaching clause from agreement: The PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf responded to a Justice Department inquiry by dropping a provision in their agreement that would have prohibited the poaching of players, the PGA Tour said.
The New York Times first reported the development, which stems from the Justice Department’s antitrust review that began last summer and expanded when the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund agreed to become business partners.
The non-solicitation clause was part of the framework agreement announced June 6 and signed by the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund.
Olympics
IOC won’t give Russia, Belarus formal invitations
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
It is an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games or Winter Games opens to invite all the national teams worldwide to the event.
Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris — despite their countries’ war on Ukraine — without their national teams being invited.
The IOC said Thursday that 203 eligible national Olympic committees (NOCs) will be sent their invitations to Paris on July 26.
“For the reasons given, this will exclude the NOCs of Russia and Belarus, plus the NOC of Guatemala, which is currently suspended,” the Olympic body said in a statement.
Briefly
Football: All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million.
Soccer: 24-year-old American midfielder and forward Christian Pulisic finalized a four-year contract with U.S.-owned AC Milan.
Hockey: The Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.
Court: Victoria S. Bowles, the woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer, sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. ... Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge in Los Angeles.
Tennis: Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez was named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Gymnastics: Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Paris Games. Douglas announced on her Instagram page that she is making a comeback attempt.
Cycling: Ion Izagirre emerged victorious from an absorbing mid-mountain 12th stage at the Tour de France for his second career Tour stage win. Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. ... Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen left the Tour de France, saying it was impossible for him to reach Paris following an early crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.