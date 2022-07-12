Baseball
M’s rookie Rodriguez named to All-Star team
Watching the joy and enthusiasm that he brings to a baseball field on a daily basis, it seems impossible to believe that the megawatt smile displayed each day from Julio Rodriguez could shine brighter.
But it was apparent Sunday afternoon, when the Mariners’ precocious rookie center fielder was informed that he was selected for the 2022 American League All-Star Game.
“I got very excited when I found out I was going to be part of the All-Star team,” he said. “It’s feels like a dream. It’s a dream that I had when I was a kid and to be able to achieve that right now in my first year, I’m definitely really excited and proud of the work that I’ve done.”
The teams were announced at 2:30 p.m. while the Mariners were in the midst of sweeping the Blue Jays in a four-game series at T-Mobile Park. In the top of the sixth inning, public address announcer Eric Powers notified the crowd of Rodriguez’s selection with a picture on the video board. Nearly all of the people in the crowd of 37,694 rewarded him with a roaring standing ovation.
“It was amazing,” he said. “It is a dream for every kid that plays the game is being able to be a part of that game. And to see the crowd like that and to get the standing ovation when I was on the field and just seeing the big screen. it really touched me.”
Coming into Sunday, Rodriguez posted a .274/.335./.480 slash line in 85 games with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 homers, 50 runs scored, 43 RBI, 25 walks, 96 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases. He has a 3.0 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) and a 3.5 Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement (bWAR).
Alonso, Pujols in Home Run Derby: Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby three consecutive times against a field that will include the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and Washington’s Juan Soto.
The New York first baseman said Monday he is one of nine participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Hockey
Kraken let Donato, Fleury become free agents
Ryan Donato and Haydn Fleury were among four restricted free agents who did not receive qualifying offers Monday from the Kraken. They’re set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday morning and can sign with any NHL team. They also can still sign with the Kraken.
Boston native and 26-year-old center Donato was perhaps the most surprising omission. He had 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 74 games with the Kraken last season with 40 penalty minutes and two game-winners.
Defenseman Fleury, also 26, appeared in 36 games (two goals, two assists). He scored both goals Oct. 28 and spent time on the injury list and as a healthy scratch. He’s a former first-round draft pick (Carolina, 2014).
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski and right wing Daniel Sprong were the other players who were not tendered qualifying offers.
Qualifying offers were extended to Morgan Geekie, Kole Lind, Alexander True, Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury. All are eligible for arbitration, per CapFriendly, if the team and player fail to settle on a salary amount.
Basketball
Plum earns WNBA All-Star Game MVP
Sylvia Fowles, at 36 and in year 15 of a Hall-of-Fame-bound career that’s coming to an end after the season, stole the show in her final WNBA All-Star game.
While her younger peers dashed around the court and drained long-distance daggers — including 28-foot four-point shots — in a midseason spectacle mostly devoid of defense, the Lynx star double teamed Jackie Young, stole a pass and raced ahead of the pack for a breakaway dunk late in the second quarter.
The rest of game was a blur that will fade from memory over time.
Team Wilson led for most of afternoon and held off Team Stewart at the end during a somewhat competitive stretch near the end for a 134-112 victory Sunday afternoon.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, the sharp-shooting former Washington Huskies standout, scored 30 points, which tied the most in a WNBA All-Star game, and walked away with the MVP trophy in her first appearance.
Briefly
Tennis: Novak Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club, seventh overall there, and 21st from all Grand Slam tournaments.
Football: Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of a new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices and a field-level club area.
Soccer: U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked for MLS’s All-Star Game. Morris and Raul Ruidiaz were the only Sounders player named to the team.
Motor sports: Michael Masi left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.
Court: A judge ruled that results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can be used as evidence in his DUI crash case.
Cycling: Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo-finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protestors. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept the race lead.
