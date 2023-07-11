Baseball
MLB experimenting with pearl white balls
SEATTLE — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.
“We continue to work with the people at Dow Chemical on developing a tacky ball,” Commissioner Ron Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “It would literally eliminate all — well, not all — but many of the variables in the current process. It would come out of a sealed foil pouch at the ballpark. No individual mudding.”
MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said the balls were tested in the first half of this season in the Double-A Southern League. The balls would retain colored stitches.
Manfred has no intention of altering Rose’s ban: Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball, and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader.
MLB looking at Atlanta, Chicago for All-Star Games: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.
Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Football
Northwestern fires Fitzgerald over hazing
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former All-American linebacker, the star of the 1995 Northwestern team that won the Big Ten and played in the Rose Bowl after years of losing.
“The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team,” Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote in an open letter to the university community. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others.”
Fitzgerald went 110-101 in 17 seasons as Northwestern’s head coach.
Golf
Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Allisen Corpuz found herself on the biggest and most beautiful stage in women’s golf and made it look like a stroll on the beach.
Never mind that she had never won on the LPGA Tour or that she had heard all week about the historic occasion of the U.S. Women’s Open held at Pebble Beach for the first time. Nothing could make her crack.
There weren’t many better performances, either. Corpuz turned a tight duel with Nasa Hataoka into a runaway, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a three-shot victory to become the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA title.
She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.
Saudi investment will top $1 billion: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the PGA Tour, and Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized, a tour executive told Congress.
Briefly
Soccer: Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin signed a multi-year contract extension that is guaranteed through 2026.
Hockey: The Canadiens signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension. ... The Rangers agreed with restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension.
Motor sports: Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear agreement that will make Busch Light the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain. ... Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, replacing Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year. ... Two-time defending Rolex 24 Hours winner Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in Toronto, where he will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 car for Meyer Shank Racing.
Court: Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight last year that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub. ... Former NBA guard Ben Gordon pleaded not guilty to weapons and threatening charges in connection with a disturbance at a Connecticut juice shop. ... A judge ordered the re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez’s brother, Dennis, after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.
Track and field: The European Court of Human Rights decided Caster Semenya was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.”
Cycling: Pello Bilbao sprinted to victory in the 10th stage of the Tour de France and also gained significant time in the overall standings, which are still led by Jonas Vingegaard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.