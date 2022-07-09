Obituary
Former Seahawk captain Williams dies
Jimmy Williams, a cornerback who played for the Seahawks for two seasons and was a co-special teams captain in 2006, has died, the team announced Friday.
Williams, 43, died after battling an illness, according to a report from WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Williams was a native of Baton Rouge and had been serving as an assistant football coach and teacher at Episcopal High School there.
In a tweet Friday night, the Seahawks said they are “devastated” by the loss of Williams and send their “deepest condolences” to his family.
Williams played collegiately at Vanderbilt and was a sixth-round pick of Buffalo in 2001. He never played for the Bills but then played four seasons for the 49ers from 2001-04.
He was cut by his hometown Saints before the 2005 season opened and then signed with the Seahawks before week three to replace Alex Bannister, who had suffered a collarbone injury. Williams became a mainstay on special teams while playing in a reserve role in the secondary.
Williams played in the last 14 games of the 2005 season as the Seahawks advanced to their first Super Bowl, making 45 tackles and starting the season finale at Green Bay. He also had two interceptions, one coming in a memorable 42-0 win at Philadelphia on a Monday night and led the Seahawks in punt returns that season with 24 for 139 yards.
He then played in all three playoff games that year, including the Super Bowl loss to Pittsburgh, with two tackles on special teams.
Williams returned in 2006 and was named a co-captain of the special teams with snapper J.P. Darche, playing in all 16 games and making 18 tackles and returning 14 punts for 102 yards. But Williams did not play in either playoff game following the 2006 season because of a knee injury and never played in the NFL again.
Baseball
Rays acquire Bethancourt from Oakland
TAMPA, Fla. — Needing depth at behind the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher and infielder Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for a pair of minor leaguers.
The A’s received right-hander Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal.
Bethancourt carried a .249 average with four home runs and 19 RBI in 56 games with the A’s after beginning the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 5 for 19 (.263) in five games for the Aviators when he was added to the A’s roster on April 15. The versatile Bethancourt has started games at first base, catcher and designated hitter.
Rays catcher Mike Zunino has been sidelined since June 10 with left shoulder inflammation.
Devers to miss games with sore back: Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers will miss the next two games against the New York Yankees because of a sore back that forced him to make an early exit.
Boston manager Alex Cora said that “he’s out today and tomorrow. We’ll see how he feels on Monday. We’ve got to take care of him.”
Garver opts for surgery: Mitch Garver is a catcher who can hit, which is why the Texas Rangers acquired him. He doesn’t want to just hit, which is why he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm. The 31-year-old is scheduled for surgery Monday so that he has time to fully recover by spring training.
Wrestling
McMahon’s hush cash bill over $12M
NEW YORK — The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known.
Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed.
McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into the alleged misconduct and the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job.
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation.
WWE named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, interim CEO and chairwoman during the investigation into his alleged misconduct.
Briefly
Basketball: Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick by Portland in the NBA draft, was shut down for the remainder of summer league because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder.
Hockey: Nashville re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit.
Motor sports: Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix. ... Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Golf: Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship lead with Alex Cejka. ... Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes at the Scottish Open and settled for a two-shot lead. ... Three-time champion Mark Mulder scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.
Cycling: Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.