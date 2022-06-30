Basketball
Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn
Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere.
Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star.
The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. The bombshell came just hours before the NBA’s free-agent period for this summer was set to begin.
Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.
Beal agrees to 5-year deal with Washington: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a five-year contract that could pay him as much as $251 million — one of the largest contracts in NBA history.
Beal’s announcement was made by his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. The decision came almost immediately after this season’s NBA free agent negotiating window opened, and is a max-value deal.
Hornets forward Bridges arrested: Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.
The Hornets said in a statement they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”
Strickland hired as LIU coach: Former NBA point guard Rod Strickland is the new men’s basketball coach at Long Island University.
Strickland was hired to replace Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to a 16-14 record last season. He had been serving as the program director for the NBA G League Ignite, evaluating and mentoring top high school prospects to prepare them for a professional career.
Soccer
U.S. government distributes $92M
NEW YORK — The U.S. Justice Department has distributed about $92 million in additional compensation from money forfeited by convicted officials and associated companies resulting from the government’s prosecution of corruption in soccer.
The money is for compensation for losses sustained by FIFA, the Confederation of North and Central American amd Caribbean Football, the South American governing body CONMEBOL and various national soccer federations.
The Justice Department last August recognized losses of more than $201 million in the cases, which began with indictments in May 2015, and it announced then an initial $32.2 million payment to a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity.
FIFA’s charity supports school projects, helps the sport recover after natural disasters, develops women’s and girls’ soccer and a FIFA Legends program that uses former players as ambassadors. The money was obtained in forfeitures to federal court in Brooklyn.
Union Berlin signs Pefok: Union Berlin signed American forward Jordan Pefok to spearhead its fourth season in the Bundesliga and first in the UEFA Europa League.
The 26-year-old Pefok, whose full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, was joining from Swiss team Young Boys, Union said.
Briefly
Baseball: The Rays put left-hander Brooks Raley and right-hander Ryan Thompson on the restricted list before opening a five-game series in Toronto.
Football: The NFL announced that it is partnering with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O’Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube.
Hockey: Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a one-year contract.
Golf: Ryan Fox had eight birdies in a flawless 8-under 64 to lead the Irish Open.
Court: Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, was arrested in Costa Rica.
Track and field: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 21/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet.
Cycling: The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France was raided by police for the second time this week, a day before the tour’s grand start in Denmark. The team “fully cooperated with all the officers’ requests, and the search was completed within two hours.
Television: Barcelona said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years. ... Serie A is hailing a change to Italian law that abolishes a three-year limit on contracts for foreign TV rights. The change should also eliminate long delays in formulating contracts.
