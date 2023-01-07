College Football
WSU announces hiring of OC Arbuckle
PULLMAN — Ben Arbuckle, a fast-riser on the college football coaching ladder who led Western Kentucky’s offense to a highly productive season in 2022, has been named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Washington State.
The hire was first reported in late December, and the Cougars made it official Friday. Arbuckle, 27, is now the youngest primary coordinator in the Power Five.
He replaces Eric Morris, who accepted the head-coaching job at North Texas on Dec. 14 after one season as WSU’s OC/QBs coach.
Arbuckle is coming off his first season in a coordinator role. He served as Western Kentucky’s co-OC/QBs coach last year and put himself on the major-college football radar as the Hilltoppers put up big numbers. WKU finished its season ranked No. 6 nationally in total offense (497.3 yards per game) and 15th in scoring offense (36.2 points per game).
WKU quarterback Austin Reed threw for a nation-leading 4,746 yards this season in Arbuckle’s modified Air Raid, tossing 40 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on 603 passing attempts.
“Through an extensive search, Ben stood out as the best fit for our program to help our offense reach new heights,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said in a news release. “The continuity in scheme and teaching of what our guys know as well as his track record for explosive passing offense fits the skill set of our returning players as well as an exciting brand of football to recruit to. His energy, passion and vision for WSU and what we can accomplish together here will have all Coug fans excited for the 2023 season.”
Dickert told reporters last month that he was hoping to keep some continuity on offense heading into the 2023 season, and was planning to hire an OC who jells with WSU’s remaining offensive assistants and fits the style of quarterback Cameron Ward, who threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season in Morris’ version of the Air Raid.
A Texas native, Arbuckle played quarterback at West Texas A&M from 2016-17 and began his coaching career as a quality-control assistant at Houston Baptist (2018-19) before a one-year stay as OC at Seminole High in Texas.
The Cougars also announced that Frank Maile was hired to coach the WSU edge rushers after a two-year stay at Boise State, where he served as the Broncos’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Frank Maile to our staff as it was easy to see why Frank has been one of the most well-respected defensive line coaches in our region for a long time,” Dickert said. “I know he will have an immediate impact on all our (edges) and possesses the ability to raise the level of play and will enhance our ability to rush the passer.”
Verse returning to Florida St.: Florida State standout defensive end Jared Verse, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, announced he is staying for another season.
Pro football
Browns leave Clowney behind for finale
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question.
The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out.
Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney’s standing, but intimated the Browns were moving forward without him by saying, “Nothing comes above the team.”
Clowney effectively ended his second season with the Browns during an interview with cleveland.com this week when he said he felt the Browns undervalued him and were more focused on making Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett look good at his expense.
The 29-year-old Clowney complained he was put in difficult matchups by the coaches so Garrett, who has 15 sacks this season, could dominate.
Garrett said Friday he found Clowney’s remarks “confusing” and wished his teammate had spoken to him before sounding off publicly.
Briefly
Baseball: The Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Tigers for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.
Basketball: Concordia University Chicago postponed two men’s basketball games after five players went to a hospital following a rigorous workout. The team also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar.
Hockey: Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Capitals. The team said that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts.
Tennis: Italy will play the United States in the final of the inaugural United Cup in Sydney after defeating Greece in a semifinal of the mixed teams competition. ... Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.
Winter sports: Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth, 1.33 seconds behind winner Valerie Grenier, in the World Cup women’s giant slalom, ending her five-race winning streak. ... Marco Odermatt carried his remarkable streak in giant slalom to another World Cup win. ... Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead after finishing second to Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. ... Dajana Eitberger won the women’s luge World Cup race and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. The U.S. women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby won silver.
