Football
XFL releases Sea Dragons schedule
The Seattle Sea Dragons have a starting date, and they will be opening their season — in the third incarnation of the XFL — on the road.
Seattle begins play at the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Four days later, the Sea Dragons will make their home debut. They host the St. Louis BattleHawks on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at Lumen Field.
Seattle has a 10-game regular-season schedule, which will end with an April 23 home game against the Vegas Vipers.
The playoffs start with semifinal games on April 29-30, and the league championship game will be played May 13.
Training camps for all teams will be in Arlington, Texas, and the Sea Dragons will report Saturday, a league spokesman said. The first official practice is Jan. 14.
Harbaugh expects to be back at Michigan: Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.
“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”
Soccer
Berhalter wants to stay U.S. coach
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Gregg Berhalter says he wants to remain as the U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup and move forward from the disclosure he kicked a woman in 1991 who later became his wife.
Danielle Reyna, a former American player who was the college roommate of Rosalind Santana — Berhalter’s future wife — informed the U.S. Soccer Federation of the 1991 incident on Dec. 11. That came after Berhalter made remarks at a leadership conference that did not identify a player by name but were critical of 20-year-old Gio Reyna, the son of Danielle Reyna and former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.
“I think the worst part of it for me is my heart aches for my wife because it was her story to tell if she chose to or not,” Berhalter said at a Harvard Business Review event Thursday. “That’s what just really saddens me.”
Pulisic hurts right knee: Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea’s long injury list after hurting his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.
The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle midway through the first half. Pulisic couldn’t continue and was replaced.
Galaxy adds Mavinga, Rodriguez; trade DePuy: The LA Galaxy signed MLS veterans Chris Mavinga and Jose “Memo” Rodriguez. The Galaxy also traded defender Nick DePuy to Nashville for $50,000 in general allocation money and a second-round draft pick in 2024.
Ronaldo’s new club postpones game: Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al Nassr, postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match due to heavy rain. Ronaldo was not due to play as he’s suspended.
Briefly
Baseball: The Yankees hired Omar Minaya as a senior adviser to baseball operations. ... The Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta.
Basketball: LeBron James of the Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Nets lead in All-Star balloting and are on track to be All-Star captains. ... The NBA hired Lesley Slaton Brown as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a role that she’ll begin on Feb. 1. ... Texas fired coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney that Beard is “unfit” for the position. ... McNeese renamed its basketball court for Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who scored a record 2,607 points in his four seasons at the school. ... Connecticut women’s coach Geno Auriemma will miss tonight’s game at Xavier, the fourth game he has missed this season due to illness.
Hockey: The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024. ... Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries.
Motor sports: General Motors will attempt to enter Formula One by partnering with Andretti Global under its Cadillac banner as it supports Michael Andretti’s bid to launch a two-car American team.
Court: Khary Crump, a Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. The felony was droppedand Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.
Golf: The Masters offered a special invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent and four time Japan Golf Tour winner Kazuki Higa.
Tennis: Emma Raducanu blamed slippery courts for an ankle injury which forced her to withdraw from the ASB Bank Tennis Classic.
Mixed martial arts: Jake Paul, the YouTube megastar influencer, signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League.
Obituary: Rosi Mittermaier, who won downhill and slalom gold medals at the 1976 Winter Olympics, has died. She was 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.