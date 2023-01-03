Soccer
Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991
NEW YORK — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife.
The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the law firm Alston & Bird to investigate. The USSF said Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had “spoken openly” about the matter, and Berhalter admitted to the kick in a statement Tuesday.
“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the USSF said, adding the investigation also includes those allegations.
The USSF said it will announce “in the coming days” who will coach the team for exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. These are the first matches for the Americans since they were eliminated by the Netherlands last month in the World Cup round of 16.
Berhalter’s statement said: “During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ — an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.
“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate,” Berhalter went on. “We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, when out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.
“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friend what had happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.
“While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counseling to help learn, grow and improve — one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behavior has never been repeated,” he said.
College Football
Huskies add transfer RB Johnson
Dillon Johnson — a 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Mississippi State — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Tuesday, less than three weeks after taking an official visit. The Greenville, Miss., native — who has two seasons of remaining eligibility — reported offers from Auburn, Syracuse and Louisville as well.
Johnson’s calling card is his versatility — a useful attribute in UW’s offense. In three seasons at Mississippi State, he compiled 1,198 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and 11 scores, plus 149 catches for 864 yards and a receiving touchdown. That included 488 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns, plus 48 catches and 285 receiving yards in 10 games this fall.
Johnson was originally regarded as a three-star recruit, the No. 12 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 23 athlete in the 2020 class by 247Sports. The former St. Joseph High School standout chose Mississippi State over offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, WSU and more.
Clemson’s Bresee declares for draft: Clemson’s 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL.
Pro Football
Panthers owner talked to Harbaugh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview.
The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.
Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks.
Vikings place O’Neill, Schlottman on IR: Minnesota placed right tackle Brian O’Neill (calf) and center Austin Schlottman (lower leg) on injured reserve, all but ending the season for two starters.
Briefly
Baseball: Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees as an executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. ... The Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract with Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration. The deal is for $17.5 million. ... Dominic Smith agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals. ... The Orioles acquired Ryan O’Hearn from the Royals for cash.
Basketball: Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.
Hockey: The Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic beat Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 at the Adelaide International. ... Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Linda Fruhvirtova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the ASB Classic.
Obituaries: Ken Block, a motorsports icon known for his stunt driving and for co-founding the action sports apparel brand DC Shoes, died on Monday in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Utah. He was 55. ... Daniel Howard, 22, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas, was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said. Four other people were injured in the shooting.
