Soccer
NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah, California
The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal.
The women’s pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the franchises in northern California and Utah are set to start play next year, with Boston to join at a later date.
The NWSL did not confirm the report in a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, saying: “We remain engaged in our expansion process and are excited about our prospects. When we have news to share, we will do so.”
The NWSL has 12 teams, after Angel City in Los Angeles and the San Diego Wave joined the league last year.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Boston and Bay Area groups will pay about $50 million in franchise fees. The Utah team will pay a reduced fee because of a previous agreement struck when the Utah Royals folded in the 2020 season.
Football
Georgia: SUV in crash was for recruiting
Georgia athletic department officials say the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a football player and employee on Jan. 15 was to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.
The University of Georgia athletic association provided that information in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying personal use of the SUV was “strictly prohibited.”
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old who worked in the recruiting department and was driving the SUV, were killed in the early-morning accident that happened hours following a parade and celebration of the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship. Another player and another employee were in the vehicle and injured.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday that no one in the car was on athletic department business.
Chiefs activate Fortson from IR: Kansas City activated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve and elevated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad for Sunday’s AFC title game against Cincinnati.
Skiing
Shiffrin wins slalom, within one win of record
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins.
The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another slalom in which she could match the best mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure to get this record. Now, I am so close that it’s like just take a breath and enjoy the moments we are in now,” Shiffrin said.
She had shared the women’s record of 82 wins with former teammate Lindsey Vonn before triumphing at back-to-back giant slaloms in Italy this week and adding career win 85 on Saturday.
Odermatt wins super-G: Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup super-G in a triumphant return from his injury layoff, 10 days before the start of the world championships.
Horse racing
Art Collector rolls to Pegasus win
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Art Collector made a big move around the outside and pulled clear of the field in the stretch to pull off an upset win in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. The win pushed the 6-year-old’s career earnings to about $4.1 million, and was his 11th victory in 21 career starts.
He was one of only two horses that entered the Pegasus with more than $2 million in earnings; Cyberknife was the other. But Cyberknife wasn’t close to the front in his final race before being retired to stud.
“I don’t have the words to put it together,” jockey Junior Alvarado said. “It’s just been unbelievable. I’m just so glad I got a chance to ride this horse, a very good horse I’ve been following for quite a while. I guess it was just the perfect time and we got it done today.”
Alvarado had never ridden Art Collector, who was sent off at 15-1 odds. Defunded, at 5-2, was second. Stilleto Boy, sent off at 45-1, was third.
Briefly
Baseball: Jeff McNeil has agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension with the Mets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract reportedly includes a fifth-year team option that could bring the deal to $63.75 million.
Basketball: Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media that she would sign with defending champion Las Vegas.
Motor sports: Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button will drive the special Garage 56 car that will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.
Golf: Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall to share the lead at the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
Figure skating: Madison Chock and Evan Bates successfully defended their ice dancing title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, scoring 137.85 in the free dance for a top-place total score of 229.75.
