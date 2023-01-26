Football
Panthers hire Reich as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise’s first game at quarterback in 1995.
The Panthers announced Thursday they’ve agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. An introductory news conference was set for Tuesday.
Reich was chosen among nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including former Saints head coach Sean Payton and interim head coach, Steve Wilks.
Reich received a four-year deal from Carolina.
Jets hire Hackett to run offense: Former Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Jets’ offensive coordinator to replace Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh interviewed more than 15 candidates for the vacancy during the last two weeks.
Bills fire safeties coach Salgado: Buffalo fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado just completed his sixth season with the Bills, and his first coaching safeties.
Quinn returns, but Cowboys won’t retain six assistants: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is returning to Mike McCarthy’s staff after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches.
Dallas will not renew the contracts of senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.
McCaffrey misses practice: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said he will be available for the NFC title game.
Cappa, Williams miss Bengals practice: Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams didn’t practice, making it more likely the Bengals will again start three backup offensive linemen in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Chiefs.
NFL extends Players Coalition partnership: The NFL is expanding its partnership with the Players Coalition to address issues of racial and social justice with a five-year extension and a $15 million grant through its Inspire Change initiative.
Soccer
Stewart, McBride exit U.S. Soccer
NEW YORK — The American men’s national team shakeup accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven.
Men’s general manager Brian McBride also is resigning, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter in limbo following the expiration of his contract on Dec. 31.
USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said it likely will be many months before the coach situation is sorted out.
Reyna moved out of Austin role: Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family’s spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 49-year-old was shifted to a title of technical adviser.
Hoffenheim adds Brooks: Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Benfica. The 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024.
Briefly
Baseball: Dana Brown was hired as the Astros general manager. ... The Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin and minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky from the Athletics for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. ... Austin Voth and the Orioles avoided a salary arbitration hearing, agreeing to a $1.85 million, one-year contract.
Basketball: LeBron James was named an NBA All-Star for the 19th time and will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the other side. ... Duke won’t have touted freshman Dariq Whitehead for Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech due to a left-leg injury.
Hockey: The Rangers agreed with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension. ... Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million.
Motor sports: Stewart-Haas Racing signed multiyear contract extension with Chase Briscoe. ... Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves ruled out running next month’s NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500.
Horse racing: Flightline won Horse of the Year and Older Dirt Male, Todd Pletcher won top trainer and Godolphin was top owner and top breeder at the Eclipse Awards. ... Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert can enter horses in New York after his one-year ban ended Wednesday.
Golf: Sam Ryder extended his lead at the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68. ... Only 11 players finished the first round at the weather-affected Dubai Desert Classic.
Tennis: Elena Rybakina beat Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the the Australian Open final. She will face No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Figure skating: Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women’s short program. ... Reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored a personal-best 81.96 in the short program for a commanding lead at the U.S. Championships.
Obituaries: Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died. He was 82. ... Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher, died peacefully five days after his 93rd birthday. ... Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2021, has died. He was 25.
