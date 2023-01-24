Football
Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and former Prosser High School quarterback Kellen Moore on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position.
The Panthers have also interviewed former NFL head coaches Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of the Eagles, Ken Dorsey of the Bills and Mike Kafka of the Giants.
The team has also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach this season.
Carolina has completed its first round of interviews and will conduct a second round of interviews before making a final decision.
NFL Network analyst and former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., for one, would like to see owner David Tepper go in a different direction than hiring Moore after watching the Cowboys’ playoff loss.
“We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain’t no way ... Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!” Smith tweeted after the game.
49ers’ Omenihu arrested: San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested after a domestic violence allegation.
San Jose police said that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
O’Brien returns to Patriots: Bill O’Brien agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator. O’Brien spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama.
Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl: Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”
Tennessee give Heipel big raise: Tennessee gave coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.
Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 football season under the contract extension announced by the school and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.
Michigan RB Corum’s Camaro stolen: Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.
Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Winter sports
Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.
“I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings,” Shiffrin said. “In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can’t explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”
Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.
Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone.
Shiffrin posted the fastest first run and was therefore the last skier to race in the second run.
Noel wins night slalom: French skier Clément Noël won a night slalom for his first World Cup victory since winning Olympic gold last February.
Noël was only seventh after the opening leg but used a strong second run to take the lead. Together with 41,500 spectators, he then saw how the top six struggled on the many rolls on the Planai course and failed to beat his time.
Briefly
Baseball: The Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract. ... The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from Boston for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player. ... The scooter that Guardians manager Terry Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was stolen over the weekend.
Basketball: Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 21/2 seasons.
Soccer: The Portland Thorns fired athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier after an outside investigation found he illegally distrubted a controlled substance to players. ... Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16.
Hockey: The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. ... The Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off IR.
Court: Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen.
