Davis second all-time in NCAA scoring
INDIANAPOLIS — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday.
The mark came in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over IUPUI.
Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich’s total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal.
Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.
Aces trade Hamby to Sparks: Two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby was traded by the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks also received the Aces’ first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B., plus the Sparks 2024 second round pick.
Dream acquire Gray from Wings: The Atlanta Dream acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings.
The deal gives the Wings the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the Dream’s first-round pick in 2025.
Obituaries
Blazers broadcaster Schonely dies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93.
Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team’s broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the job for some 28 years — including the team’s NBA championship run in 1977.
He died in Portland with his wife of 31 years, Dottie, by his side, the team said. The cause of death was not released.
“The Schonz was a cornerstone of the organization since Day 1. He was the ultimate Trail Blazer — the voice of the Trail Blazers,” former Blazer Terry Porter said in a statement released by the team. “He was someone that Blazers fans grew up listening to for many, many generations. His voice will be missed, his presence will be missed, but his legacy will not be forgotten. It’s intertwined with every part of this organization.”
After leaving broadcasting, Schonely served as ambassador with the Blazers and was a frequent fixture at home games until his formal retirement last year.
Former All-Star Bando dies: Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.
According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
Exercise rider killed in Florida: An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died in a training accident, officials said.
Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses, but declined to give further details.
“The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends,” track officials said in a statement. A moment of silence was held for Quintero before the race card began.
Football
Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime.
Reed made it clear he wasn’t leaving on his own accord.
The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”
The decision came less than a week after Reed ripped the school in a profanity-laced social media post that went viral. He accused Bethune-Cookman of having a dirty campus and failing to clean his office before he arrived. He threatened to leave then, saying he was having to “clear out trash” while not even being under contract.
Reed apologized the following day for “my lack of professionalism” and addressed it again Saturday.
“I’m a good man, not perfect,” he said. “We all make mistakes, and I apologized for mine.”
Briefly
Baseball: Johnny Cueto’s contract with the Marlins allows him to earn up to $17.5 million over two seasons. ... Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract wth the Cubs based on escalators and bonuses.
Soccer: Yankees president Randy Levine joined AC Milan’s board of directors. The move comes nearly five months after the Yankees purchased a minority stake in Milan.
Hockey: The Canadiens announced that forward Cole Caufield will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation.
Golf: Brooke Henderson shot a 3-under 69 for a three-shot lead atthe Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. ... Shane Lowry shot 6-under 66 to tie for the Abu Dhabi Championship lead with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.
Skiing: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the second men’s World Cup downhill on the demanding Streif course. ... Mikaela Shiffrin finished in seventh place, 0.39 seconds behind winner Ilka Stuhec, in the women’s World Cup downhill.
