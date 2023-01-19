Basketball
Storm to retire Bird’s No. 10 jersey
The finality of Sue Bird’s retirement will be felt when the WNBA season tips off in four months and the Storm chart a new path without the greatest point guard in franchise history.
Ceremonially, the Storm will say goodbye and honor Bird when they retire her No. 10 jersey at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11 during a game against the Washington Mystics.
Bird’s former teammate Lauren Jackson is the only other Storm player whose jersey is retired.
“I know at some point we’ll bring her back and retire her jersey, but why stop there?” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said last season. “She should get a statue outside the building for what she’s done not just for this franchise, but for this league, this sport and this city. Can somebody make sure that happens?”
Since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird spent her entire 21-year career and played 19 seasons for the Storm.
Antetokounmpo tops East All-Star voting: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players. LeBron James of the Lakers remains the overall voting leader.
Wood out with broken thumb: Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. He will be re-evaluated next week.
Notre Dame’s Brey stepping down: Notre Dame’s winningest men’s basketball coach, Mike Brey, has decided to step down at the end of his school-record 23rd season.
Northwestern-Iowa game rescheduled: The Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern was rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
injury ends Gary’s season: Nebraska’s Juwan Gary will undergo left shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Football
Bucs fire Leftwich, five other assistants
TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles also announced Chris Boniol (specialists), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control), Lori Locust (assistant defensive line) and Todd McNair (running backs) will not return next season.
In addition, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire, the team said.
Boyer out as Dolphins DC: The Miami Dolphins fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced.
Roman leaves Ravens: Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities.
Commaners’ King to coach Senior Bowl running backs: Washington assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl.
Five team to play home games in Europe: The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season.
The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London. The Bills and Titans are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the United Kingdom.
Briefly
Baseball: Tomas Nido and the Mets agreed to a $3.7 million, two-year contract. ... Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became the MLB’s second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced promotions.
College: California Assembly member Chris Holden introduced a bill that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses.
Soccer: Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined $10,900 by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. ... A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament.
Hockey: Florida coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at Toronto.
Court: A Nebraska school district reached a $675,000 settlement with the family of Drake Geiger, a 16-year-old who died after collapsing in the heat at a football practice in 2021.
Golf: Brooke Henderson had six birdies for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. ... Europe captain Luke Donald shot an 8-under 64 to lead the Abu Dhabi Championship.
Track and field: Yury Maisevich, the Belarusian track coach who tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team, was charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards.
Television: Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW’s app.
Arena: Los Angeles FC’s home arena is changing its name from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium.
Obituary: Professional soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.