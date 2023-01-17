Football
NFL to start ticket sales for Atlanta game
ATLANTA — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29.
The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
The NFL mandated a possible neutral site for the conference title in response to the game between the Bengals and Bills being canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Season-ticket holders from both teams who opted to purchase AFC championship game tickets will be able to take part in an exclusive presale beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for another presale that starts at 7 a.m. Friday.
Arizona introduces Ossenfort: Monti Ossenfort Ossenfort was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Tennessee Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots.
Boyd interviews with Titans: Tennessee interviewed Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd for its general manager opening, making him the seventh candidate interviewed since the process started.
Gage in hospital with neck injury: Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day after being taken off the field by stretcher.
Chargers fire OC Lombardi: Brandon Staley will be back as the Chargers head coach while offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day were fired.
Browns hire Schwartz: Jim Schwartz was hired as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal Georgia wreck: Georgia player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. A police report listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash.
Court
U.S. appeals court to hear NCAA case
PHILADELPHIA — The NCAA will ask a federal appeals court this week to block a lawsuit that seeks to have athletes treated as employees who are paid for their time, the latest high-profile challenge to amateurism in college sports.
The Division I athletes and former athletes who filed the suit being argued in Philadelphia on Wednesday are seeking hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs. They say the nation’s colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports, which their attorney said can average more than 30 hours per week.
Attorney Paul McDonald said it’s not about huge payouts, but about the athletes sharing in some of the millions being spent on their coaches, college administrators and facilities.
Miles provided gun in fatal shooting: Investigators said Darius Miles, an Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder, provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but Michael Lynn Davis fired the weapon.
French soccer president targeted by probe: French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet is under investigation for sexual harassment and “moral harassment,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper: Joseph Watts was charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s Premier League game against Tottenham.
Briefly
Baseball: Connor Seabold was traded by Boston to Colorado for a player to be named or cash.
Basketball: President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House. ... The Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract. ... The men’s game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
College: St. Thomas plans to build a new arena for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. Longtime benefactors Lee and Penny Anderson gave the school a record $75 million gift toward the $175 million project.
Soccer: A request by the Premier League and MLS to use temporary substitutes for players with suspected concussion will go to a meeting of the game’s lawmaking panel. ... Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS, is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United.
Hockey: The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired John Roth as chief operating officer.
Motor sports: Formula One confirmed that it will not replace the canceled Chinese Grand Prix, leaving the 2023 season at 23 races. ... Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will scale back to ovals only in IndyCar as he moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. ... Travis Pastrana will race in the Daytona 500 this year in an entry fielded by 23XI Racing and sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee.
Figure skating: Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships because of a series of injuries over the past 18 months.
Cycling: Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career. ... Alberto Bettiol won the 5.5-kilometer time trial prologue at the Tour Down Under.
Television: The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League is nearing a TV deal with The CW Network. ... The U.S. Soccer Federation is switching its Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts to Telemundo from Univision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.