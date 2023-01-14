Football
Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday.
“You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart.
Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021.
“Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”
Saturday’s parade led the team to Sanford Stadium, where many fans held up three fingers as they looked ahead to the goal of a threepeat. No team has won three consecutive national championships in the AP poll era, which dates to 1936.
“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said. “This team will have to be hungry because a lot of this team is coming back.”
Georgia won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU in Monday ’s national championship game.
Georgia will face more heavy losses this offseason. Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo have announced they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Chris Smith are among other prominent Georgia players in the draft.
Perhaps Georgia’s biggest loss, however, will be quarterback Stetson Bennett, even though Bennett is projected to be only a possible late-rounds pick in the NFL draft.
Titans interview Cunningham, Harris: Tennessee interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel, for its general manager job.
Browns meet with Wilson: Cleveland met with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
Baseball
33 MLB players left in arbitration
NEW YORK — A total of 170 major league players agreed to contracts in the hours before Friday night’s arbitration deadline to exchange proposed salaries with teams, and just one reached a multiyear deal: Minnesota right-hander Chris Paddack.
While 33 players swapped figures with their clubs Friday and remain headed toward hearings, the vast majority eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year contracts.
Arbitration-eligible players who don’t reach agreements will have their cases heard by three-person panels in St. Petersburg, Fla., from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17.
Sandberg to get Statue: The Chicago Cubs plan to honor Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg with a statue outside Wrigley Field and put him in an exclusive club that includes Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ferguson Jenkins and Harry Caray.
Oakland finalized deal with Fujinami: Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the Athletics finalized a $3.25 million, one-year contract.
Winter sports
Humphries wins 100th major bobsled medal
ALTENBERG, Germany — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition.
Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events — including Olympic gold at Beijing last year — plus 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team competitions.
Humphries used a blazing second run to finish two heats on Saturday in 1 minute, 57.92 seconds. Humphries’ winning margin of 0.55 seconds was the largest in a World Cup monobob race this season.
Kilde dominates downhill: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won Switzerland’s marquee World Cup race by a big margin for his fourth win in six downhills this season.
Brignone wins super-G: Federica Brignone won a World Cup super-G for the 2020 overall champion’s first victory this season in a race that Mikaela Shiffrin skipped.
Briefly
Soccer: FIFA fined the Mexican Football Association $108,000 over homophobic chants used by the team’s supporters in two World Cup matches. Mexico was also ordered to play one match in a FIFA competition with no supporters allowed to attend.
Golf: Continental Europe will take a two-point lead into the final day of the Hero Cup after extending its advantage over Britain & Ireland in the afternoon foursomes. ... Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina had a record day at Grand Reserve to build a four-shot lead at the Latin America Amateur Championship.
Tennis: Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 to win the Adelaide International women’s title, her sixth on the WTA Tour.
Sailing: Two-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia used two good starts in fickle light wind to finish second in both races and take the lead in the Singapore Sail Grand Prix.
