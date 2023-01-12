Baseball
Mariners, Pollock finalize contract
SEATTLE — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season.
The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.
“AJ is a terrific fit for our roster,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dpoto said in a statement. “Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group, while his experiences in key roles for championship quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development.”
Bauer released by Dodgers: Trevor Bauer was released by the Dodgers after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator. Bauer is owed about $22.5 million.
Hinske joins Mets staff: Eric Hinske is joining the Mets as assistant hitting coach in manager Buck Showalter’s staff.
Cardinals hire McEwing: The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach to replace longtime star Matt Holliday.
MLB hires executive from Sinclair: Major League Baseball hired Billy Chambers, a high-ranking executive from the Sinclair Broadcast Group, in the newly created position of executive vice president for local media.
Football
Atlanta will host if Bills, Chiefs meet
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.
The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Bears hire Warren as team president: Chicago hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as its president and CEO, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences.
Flores interviews with Browns: Brian Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin’s staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Browns to be their new defensive coordinator.
Panthers add Ryans, Mayo to coach list: Carolina requested permission to interview San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. That brings the number of known candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy to 10.
College
Demonstrators protest transgenger inclusion
SAN ANTONIO — Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention Thursday protested the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports and threatened the association with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies.
Gaines competed in last year’s NCAA swimming and diving championships against Penn’s Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender woman to win a national title (the women’s 500-yard freestyle). She also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle, tying with Gaines.
“Today, we intend to personally tell the NCAA to stop discriminating against female athletes by handing them a petition that we have garnered nearly 10,000 signatures on in just a couple of days,” Gaines said, kicking off more than an hour of speeches that attracted a few onlookers and a handful of quiet counter-protesters.
The topic has divided the U.S. for the past several years, with critics saying transgender athletes have an advantage over cisgender women in competition. Eighteen states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from participating in female school sports.
The NCAA has permitted transgender athletes to compete since 2010.
NCAA board approves recommendations for Division I reform: The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a host of recommendations intended to reform the top-tier of college sports, from membership standards to the size of championship brackets.
The report called for more sport-by-sport governance in Division I, more involvement by athletes in governance and enhanced expectations for member schools with a goal of creating a more uniform experience for athletes.
Briefly
Basketball: Tyrese Haliburton will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. ... Bradley Beal was cleared to resume full basketball activities. ... Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game.
Soccer: A diversity report examining racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer reported another boost in scores for the hiring of women, marking a second straight year of significant gains after four years of declines. ... Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.
Tennis: The International Tennis Federation is ending its Davis Cup partnership with the private investment group fronted by former Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué. ... Cameron Norrie stayed on track to win his “home” ATP Tour event by beating American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the ASB Classic quarterfinals. ... Daria Kasatkina defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International.
Swimming: The U.S. diving trials for the 2024 Olympics will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.
Obituary: Two-time Olympic downhill medalist Traudl Hecher, whose daughter Elisabeth Görgl also won bronze in the event four decades later, has died. She was 79.
