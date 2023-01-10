Baseball
Vogt joins Mariners as bullpen coach
Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching.
The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
“I am beyond excited to be joining the Mariners organization and major league coaching staff,” Vogt told The Associated Press. “This next chapter of my career is one I am ready for and thrilled to be beginning in Seattle.”
Vogt was a career .239 hitter with 82 home runs and 313 RBI with Tampa Bay, Oakland, Arizona, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Atlanta.
For the journeyman Vogt, this is a tremendous opportunity to stay close to home: He and wife Alyssa live in the Washington state capital of Olympia with their three children.
“It’s amazing to have the ability to not move the family for the first time in 16 years,” he said. “That is another perk of an already great opportunity to be coaching with the Mariners.”
Seattle coach Trent Blank will move from bullpen duties to working from the dugout as director of pitching strategy. The remainder of the coaching staff remains the same.
Marlins’ Alcantara gets key to city: Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, was awarded a key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez.
“His dedication has influenced hundreds, if not thousands of people in our community,” said Suarez, with Alcantara standing to his right and Marlins general manager Kim Ng next to them. “and he’s established himself as a positive leader and a role model.”
Suarez also declared Jan. 10 “Sandy Alcantara Day” in Miami.
Story has elbow surgery: Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and is expected to miss most — if not all — of this season. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament.
Correa, Twins reach deal: Carlos Correa agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
Marlins, Cueto agree to deal: Miami and right-hander Johnny Cueto agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023.
Belt finalizes deal with Toronto: First baseman Brandon Belt and the Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract.
Dickerson joins Nationals: Corey Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with Washington.
Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks: The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks signed former Texas pitcher Kohei Arihara.
Football
Doctors say Hamlin undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.
Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, as well as his younger brother, Damir.
The hospital said its team of doctors was “tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation.”
Commanders fire OC Turner: Scott Turner was fired as Washington’s offensive coordinator after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks.
Panthers request interviews with four coordinators: Carolina requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka.
Briefly
Basketball: Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. had surgery on his left foot and will miss the rest of the season.
Soccer: FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with special prosecutors in Switzerland as part of their criminal investigation into his undisclosed meetings with the country’s attorney general during a wider probe of soccer officials. ... A sports agent accused Noel Le Graet, the president of the French soccer federation, of improper conduct over several years, saying he only was interested in her sexually. ... National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer. ... Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the NWSL. ... Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sebastien Haller was back on the field for Borussia Dortmund.
Television: Taylor Twellman, Marcelo Balboa, Danielle Slaton and Liam McHugh will be the announcers for the first season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Winter sports: A lack of snow forced organizers to cancel two men’s World Cup races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule. ... American Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race.
