College Football
BYU’s Veikoso dies in construction accident
HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said.
Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles northeast of Honolulu.
“He was a gentle giant who loved his family. He was reliable and caring,” Veikoso’s cousin Joshua Kava said in a written statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman had completed his first season at BYU, where he transferred after one year at Arizona State, while retaining four years of football eligibility.
Firefighters arrived at the home just before noon Friday to find the collapsed wall and bystanders using a small excavator to remove rocks trapping the men. Rescuers called them off because of the wall’s instability and manually removed rocks to free two of the men in about 15 minutes. But Veikoso was trapped deeper. He was removed about 12:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m.
The homeowner told authorities she was having the stone wall repaired. A total of six people were at the scene. One man escaped the rubble before firefighters arrived but refused treatment and two were uninjured.
“Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again,” BYU football said in a tweet.
Pro Football
Falcons’ Batson arrested after altercation
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested by Atlanta police early Saturday morning and faces multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene.
According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”
The officer discharged his firearm but no one was struck, the statement said, and Batson returned to his vehicle, left the scene and crashed a short distance away before trying to flee the scene.
The statement said “multiple officers canvassed the area” and arrested Batson, who was trying to hide.
The officer and Batson were taken to a local hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.
Batson faces multiple charges, which the statement did not detail. The investigation is ongoing.
Review says Tagovailoa didn’t show signs on concussion: A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn’t showing signs of a head injury at the time.
Tagovailoa didn’t report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team’s Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol,” according to a joint statement released Saturday.
Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Miami’s game at New England on Sunday after suffering the concussion against Green Bay.
The 24-year-old was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against Buffalo after he appeared disoriented following a hit.
Giants activate McKinney: Defensive co-captain and safety Xavier McKinney was activated from reserve-non-football injury list and is expected to play in the Giants’ win-and-in game against the Colts on Sunday.
McKinney has missed seven games since breaking bones in his left hand while vacationing in Mexico during the bye week in early November. He had an accident while taking a tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He underwent surgery.
The Giants also released receiver David Sills and elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.
Briefly
Soccer: Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
Hockey: The Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto. MacKinnon missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. ... Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.The Americans will face Germany in the quarterfinals Monday.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal ended an up-and-down 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon in July.
