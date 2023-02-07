Basketball
Storm sign guards Guirantes, Charles
The Seattle Storm added guards Arella Guirantes and Kaila Charles.
The 25-year-old Guirantes is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard taken No. 22 overall in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. In 25 games as a rookie, including two starts, she averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 11.4 minutes while shooting 27.4% from the field, 22.2% on three-pointers and 80.1% on free throws.
Guirantes, who did not play in the WNBA last year, represented Puerto Rico at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in six games.
Charles has played three WNBA seasons, two with the Connecticut Sun (2020-21) and last year with the Atlanta Dream. She averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists while starting 11 of 52 games.
Charles is currently playing with Hapoel Rishon LeZion in Israel, where she leads the country’s top division in scoring with 24.4 points per game. She’s also averaging 9.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals.
With seven players under contract (Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell, Ezi Magbegor, Kia Nurse, Sami Whitcomb, Guirantes and Charles), general manager Talisa Rhea still has plenty of spots to fill before the training camp open April 30.
Sparks sign Clarendon: Los Angeles signed former All-Star guard Layshia Clarendon to a training camp contract.
Lowry out at least three games: Kyle Lowry was ruled out for the Heat’s next three games with a left knee issue, and he could be sidelined even longer.
Heat trade Dedmon, pick to Spurs: San Antonio acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick from Miami for cash considerations.
Rutgers’ Mag to miss rest of season: Junior forward Mawot Mag will miss the rest of the season for No. 24 Rutgers after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Olympics
Paris mayor says no Russians if war continues
PARIS — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says there should be no Russian delegation allowed at the Paris Olympics next year if Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.
Hidalgo previously said Russian competitors could take part under a neutral flag but she backpedaled on Tuesday in an interview with French media France Info.
Acknowledging that a final decision belongs to the International Olympic Committee, Hidalgo said she wishes Russian athletes will be banned “as long as there is this war, this Russian aggression on Ukraine.”
“It is not possible to parade as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation that comes to Paris while the bombs continue to rain down on Ukraine.”
Nordic sports bodies urge IOC to ban Russian athletes: The five Olympic committees in the Nordic region urged the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from “international sports participation” because of the war in Ukraine.
The bodies from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway said they wanted to expressed their “steadfast support once again with the Ukrainian people and the demand for peace.”
Soccer
Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post.
The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria and has killed more than 5,000 people.
Atsu’s whereabouts and condition were unconfirmed overnight until the Ghana FA posted an update on its official Twitter site saying: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued.”
South America’s WC big seeks final in Montevideo: Members of the South American candidacy for the centennial 2030 World Cup want to host the opening match in Buenos Aires and the final in Montevideo, where Uruguay won the first edition of the tournament.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB’s new pitch clock, limits on shifts and larger bases will not be used during the World Baseball Classic.
Football: The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator. ... Titans coach Mike Vrabel promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. ... Wrigley Field will host a college game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern on Nov. 4.
Hockey: U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the NHL Players’ Association. ... The Sabres agreed with forward Dylan Cozens on a seven-year extension worth $49.7 million.
Court: Kyle Busch was sentenced this month to 31/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage at a Mexican airport. The judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond.
Motor sports: IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather.
Mixed martial arts: The UFC will open a multimillion-dollar, 32,000-square-foot MMA training facility in Mexico City late this year.
Television: The NFL signed a 10-year agreement with DAZN Group to deliver the Game Pass International service to fans outside the United States beginning next season.
