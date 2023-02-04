Hockey
MVP Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to All-Star win
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game.
Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto’s Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday.
All-Star Game MVP Matthew Tkachuk — playing alongside his brother Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators — had seven points on the day, after a five-point outburst in a semifinal win over the Metropolitan Division. Larkin had five goals in the Atlantic’s two games.
And for the MVP, winning in front of Panthers fans meant more than just winning.
“It’s been an honor to play in front of them this whole year and it’s great that the other players in the league can see what a great place this is to play,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “I’m as happy as can be here.”
Arizona’s Clayton Keller, Dallas’ Jason Robertson, Colorado teammates Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen all had goals for the Central in the final. Makar also had two assists.
This one truly had home-ice advantage. Matthew Tkachuk — the former Calgary standout who picked Florida this past offseason — had three goals and two assists in the Atlantic’s 10-6 win over the Metropolitan in the second semifinal.
In the first semifinal, Keller had two goals and an assist, MacKinnon scored twice and the Central moved into the title matchup with a 6-4 victory against the Pacific. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson had two goals, while San Jose’s Erik Karlsson and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid also scored for the Pacific.
Panthers offer Nurse deal to lead girls program: Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse, the Canadian forward who had a highlight-reel goal against the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, has the chance to run the Florida Panthers’ new program designed to get more girls playing hockey.
Florida president Matthew Caldwell offered the job to Nurse publicly — very publicly, at a lectern, with a microphone, before a crowd of onlookers.
“I’m going to embarrass you, but we’re going to offer you a job today,” Caldwell told Nurse, who was seated in the crowd. “We want you to be the face of our girls program at the War Memorial. So, are you in? On the spot? We don’t deal with agents, OK. I’m a tough negotiator.”
Football
Haener leads National to Senior Bowl win
MOBILE, Ala. — Maryland’s Chris Ryland kicked four field goals and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passed for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead the National team to a 27-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Haener, named the game’s MVP, delivered a 44-yard touchdown pass to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson in the fourth quarter. He thrived on a short-handed quarterback situation for the team, completing 12 of 19 passes after setting a Fresno State career record with a 68.1% completion rate.
“I just wanted to come out here and get a win with the guys and cap off a really good week,” Haener told NFL Network. “Just have a really good week and get the win. We found a way to get the win and that was fun.”
Schottenheimer named Cowboys OC: Brian Schottenheimer was named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. The move came three days after team owner Jerry Jones said coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023.
Skateboarding
Hawk to donate proceeds to Nichols fund
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.
“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
The photos can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale.
Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy.
Briefly
Baseball: The Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration from Aug. 11-13. ... Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Braves in salary arbitration and will make $13.5 million.
Horse racing: Newgate won the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita by a neck. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Newgate ran 11/16 miles in 1:43.11 and paid $4 and $2.60 as the even-money favorite.
Golf: Zander Lombard shot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. ... Abraham Ancer had a 6-under 64 to bump his lead to two shots at the Saudi International.
Tennis: The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. ... Lesia Tsurenko reached her first final in four years after Bianca Andreescu retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open.
Winter sports: Ramon Zenhaeusern beat AJ Ginnis in the last men’s World Cup slalom before the world championships. ... Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze.
Obituary: Retired longtime Associated Press sports writer Denne H. Freeman, whose 32 years with the AP included covering all five Super Bowl championships won by the Dallas Cowboys and many golf majors, has died after a series of health issues. He was 86.
