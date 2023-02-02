Basketball
Former Zags star Vandersloot joins Liberty
NEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the New York Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York.
The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title.
Vandersloot had announced on social media that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.
Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey.
Olympics
IOC details Russia stance, cites Human rights
GENEVA — The IOC stepped up efforts Thursday to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies.
The International Olympic Committee’s move last week to map a pathway to Paris for athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively supported the war provoked strong objections from Ukraine, which wants to see those countries remain banned from most international sports.
Publishing a series of explanations and rebuttals to its critics Thursday, the the Olympic body also responded to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s invitation for his IOC counterpart Thomas Bach to return and see the ruined city of Bakhmut.
“Currently there are no plans for another visit to Ukraine,” the IOC said, noting that Bach visited Kyiv last July and had since spoken with Zelenskyy in telephone calls.
The IOC once more cited the opinion of two United Nations human rights experts who support the view that Russians and Belarusians should not face discrimination just for the passport they hold. Instead, they could compete under a neutral flag.
That view has been challenged in recent days by two Ukrainian medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, tennis player Elina Svitolina and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and by boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who took gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. They want a total ban on Russia and Belarus from Paris.
Olympic officials in Ukraine have warned they could boycott Paris and are meeting Friday to discuss it.
Olympic officials in Latvia and Poland are also threatening a boycott, and those countries were joined by Estonia and Lithuania in a statement Thursday by sports ministers which suggested the sports debate was being used “as a distraction from the illegal aggression against Ukraine.”
U.S. figure skating blasts delay in awarding medals: In a strongly worded repudiation of the investigative process, which has dragged on from the moment a positive test for Russian skater Kamila Valieva rocked the Beijing Winter Games, U.S. Figure Skating called for “a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sport athletes affected by this situation.”
Company in Tokyo bribery scandal apologizes: Kadokawa, a Japanese company embroiled in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic corruption scandal, said it would strengthen oversight to prevent further wrongdoing.
Kadokawa “seriously betrayed public trust,” company president Takeshi Natsuno said. He bowed deeply with two other executives to show remorse in a news conference.
Court
Kyrgios to contest Australian assault charge
CANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was due to appear in an Australian court Friday to apply to have an assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds.
His lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in a court in Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra in October and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.
Charges against Greenwood dropped: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will no longer face charges of attempted rape and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said. In a statement, the CPS said charges which also included controlling and coercive behaviour were discontinued.
Blackmail trial of Lewandowski’s former manager starts: Cezary Kucharsk, the former manager of soccer player Robert Lewandowski, went on trial in Poland for allegedly trying to extort about $20 million from the Barcelona striker and his wife.
Briefly
Baseball: AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Marlins.
Basketball: The NBA 2K League announced it will play the 2023 season at the District E in Washington, a live-event theater that will soon open adjacent to Capital One Arena.
Soccer: Kylian Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks with a left-thigh tear. ... Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia to a two-year contract.
Motor sports: Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body, FIA, launched its application process for prospective new teams.
Golf: Abraham Ancer had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead at the Saudi International on the Asian Tour.
Skiing: World Cup slalom standings leader Lucas Braathen left the hospital after surgery for appendicitis ahead of the world championships.
