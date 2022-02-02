Baseball
Mariners remain No. 1 farm system
Baseball America released its 2022 preseason organizational rankings on Wednesday with the Seattle Mariners remaining as the No. 1 farm system in terms of elite prospect talent and overall depth.
Seattle was ranked No. 2 in the 2021 preseason organizational rankings. With the Tampa Bay Rays graduating multiple players out of prospect status, the Mariners moved into the top spot despite outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert graduating from prospect limits.
Minaya hired by MLB: Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya was hired by MLB as a consultant for amateur scouting.
Basketball
Stewart officially signs with Storm
After weeks of negotiations and speculation that a deal wouldn’t get done, the Storm signed Breanna Stewart to a one-year supermax contract worth $228,094, which silenced — for now — talks about her immediate future.
Aces re-sign Wilson: The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency.
Soccer
McKennie scores early in U.S. win
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman had first-half goals to give the U.S. an early spark on a frigid night and a fresh Christian Pulisic scored after entering in the second half to lead the Americans over Honduras 3-0 Wednesday night in a World Cup qualifying match.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner didn’t have to make a single save for the Americans.
The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees (minus-16 Celsius) with a minus-14 wind chill at a site picked by the U.S. Soccer Federation for optimal home-field advantage over opponents from tropical countries.
Yedlin returns to MLS: American defender DeAndre Yedlin is returning to Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with David Beckham’s Miami team. The deal includes a club option for 2026.
Greenwood released on bail: Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.
Rodman signs richest NWSL contract: The Washington Spirit have signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League. The extension with the 19-year-old is worth at least $1.1 million over four years.
Football
Flores won’t drop lawsuit even if hired
Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason.
Flores has interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, who have yet to fill their coaching vacancies. If they call, Flores will listen, but he said the suit will go on because the league needs change.
Browns refute tanking claims by Jackson: The Cleveland Browns say suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson and an associate that he was paid by the team to lose games are “completely fabricated.”
Washington unveils new name as Commanders: Washington has some new Commanders in town. The NFL team announced its new name 18 months after fresh pressure from sponsors helped persuade the once-storied franchise to drop its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Macdonald named Ravens defensive coordinator: Mike Macdonald was hired as Baltimore’s new defensive coordinator after a year at Michigan.
Bears hire Williams: Chicago hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus. Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts’ safeties coach.
Harbaugh will stay at Michigan: Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Pierce leaves Arizona St.: Arizona State associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has resigned to pursue NFL opportunities.
UNC, Brown agree to extension: North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.
Briefly
College: The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021, returning to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament in 2020. ... James Madison is joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer. ... The America East announced that Stony Brook is ineligible for conference postseason tournaments because it’s leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association next year.
Hockey: The NHL updated its COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, dropping daily testing requirements for fully vaccinated players, citing a “declining positivity rate.” ... Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Court: Scott V. Spina Jr. pleaded guilty to to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft for posing as a former Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family.
Television: Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.
