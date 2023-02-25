Hockey
Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
The 30-year-old Niederreiter had 18 goals and 10 assists over 56 games for the Predators this season.
He has totaled 199 goals and 197 assists over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota and Carolina. Niederreiter also has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 career playoff games.
Rangers trade Kravtsov, waive Leschyshyn: The Rangers traded Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks for minor leaguer William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers, transactions that could clear the cap space to get Patrick Kane from Chicago.
Tennis
No. 1 Swiatek upset in Dubai final
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.
The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world’s top three at the same event.
“It’s a big achievement and I think it’s going to give me a lot of confidence that I can play with the best ones,” Krejcikova said.
Medvedev beats Murray in Doha final: Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open in his debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s.
Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second.
Murray fought back but Medvedev stifled him and earned his 17th singles title. Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.
Norrie advances to Rio Open final: Second-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced to the final of the Rio Open after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).
Norrie’s third final of the year on Sunday will be against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Nicolas Jarry.
Baseball
Clark say rising payrolls good for game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A handful of free-spending owners in MLB have made some of the game’s other owners a little nervous.
Players’ union head Tony Clark doesn’t mind that development one bit.
“Baseball is doing very well,” Clark said on Saturday as the first full slate of spring training games began in Florida and Arizona.
Clark’s perspective isn’t shared by all. There’s a group of owners — including Pittsburgh’s Bob Nutting — who believe that a recent jump in free agent spending is part of the reason smaller market teams, like the Pirates, struggle to remain competitive. It’s one of the reasons MLB recently formed an economic reform committee.
This offseason, salaries have risen following last year’s agreement on a five-year labor contract with the players’ association. Payrolls rose 12.6% to a $4.56 billion last year, breaking the previous record set in 2017, and are set to go even higher this year.
Motor sports
Rain washed out NASCAR qualifying
FONTANA, Calif. — NASCAR canceled practice and qualifying sessions for the weekend races at Fontana because of ongoing heavy rains.
Both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers will race without practice on the track east of Los Angeles, with the starting orders determined by the metric used to set the qualifying order.
Christopher Bell will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race.
This is the final race weekend on the famously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway. A half-mile track will be built on the site over the next two years, which means NASCAR won’t race in Southern California next year.
Perez leads final day of F1 testing: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing.
Briefly
Running: At least 19 people were injured in an explosion at a sports event in southwest Cameroon, authorities said. Nine athletes competing in the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope in Buea town were injured, as well as 10 civilians, including a baby, said Bernard Okalia Bikai, governor of the southwest region.
Horse racing: Panthalassa led all the way to win the $20 million Saudi Cup by three-quarters of a length, relegating trainer Bob Baffert’s horse, Country Grammer, to second place for the second straight year.
Golf: Chris Kirk shot a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead at the Honda Classic. ... Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein were tied for the lead at the LIV Golf season debut at Mayakoba. ... Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a 8-under 64 to grab a four-stroke lead at the LPGA Thailand. ... Yannik Paul shot a 1-under 71 and his lead at the Hero Indian Open was trimmed to one-shot.
Skiing: Marco Schwarz won a tight giant slalom race as the men’s World Cup circuit made a stop at the Palisades Tahoe resort for the first time since 1969. ... A downhill race in the women’s World Cup was canceled after initially being delayed for two hours because of fog.
