Football
Wagner is parting ways with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
The 32-year-old Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wagner started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and even two interceptions for the Rams, who went 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. Los Angeles’ defense soundly outperformed its offense throughout the season, with Wagner’s strong play and leadership playing major roles while most of the Rams’ other star players struggled with major injuries.
Wagner signed a five-year deal with $20 million guaranteed when he joined Los Angeles, but his release before June 1 will create $5 million in salary cap savings for the Rams, who are currently about $14 million over the cap. His release also results in $7.5 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.
Browns hire Ventrone: Ray Ventrone was hired as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Browns. He’ll replace Mike Priefer, who was fired earlier this week after four seasons filled with inconsistency by his units.
Joseph returns to Broncos: Denver coach Sean Payton is bringing back ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to serve as his defensive coordinator.
Holz joins Jaguars staff: The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Holz as passing game coordinator, landing a quick replacement for Jim Bob Cooter.
Georgia’s Dumas-Johnson charged with reckless driving: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the second-leading tackler for 2022 national champions, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing.
Dumas-Johnson was released after posting a combined bond of $4,000 — $2,500 for allegedly racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for alleged reckless driving.
Hockey
Kraken place goaltender Driedger on waivers
SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger was placed on waivers Thursday. The other 31 NHL teams have 24 hours to make a claim on the 28-year-old, who hasn’t appeared in a game this season following June knee surgery.
Driedger saw 27 games for Seattle last season, posting a 9-14-1 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.
He suffered a torn right ACL while playing for Team Canada in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship following the Kraken season. The expected recovery time was seven-to-nine months, putting his estimated return date between January and March. He started skating at Kraken Community Iceplex in December and has joined the team on recent road trips.
“It was a slow progression, but we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” he told The Seattle Times last week.
Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway: The NHL-leading Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals.
Predators’ Johansen out after surgery: Nashville center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his lower right leg.
Soccer
Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday.
The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.
After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.
Spanish police prove alleged match-fixing: Spanish authorities opened an investigation into possible match-fixing in a Copa del Rey game two years ago between Levante and Huracán Melilla, which Levante won 8-0.
Briefly
Baseball: Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Twins.
Motor sports: Max Verstappen put in the most miles and put up the fastest time on the first day of Formula One preseason testing.
Horse racing: The Breeders’ Cup selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year.
Golf: Jennifer Kupcho shot a 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four others at the LPGA Thailand. ... Yannik Paul shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead at the Indian Open.
Tennis: Andy Murray reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open by beating Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. ... Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5. ... John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg will return as Laver Cup captains this year.
Award: Serena Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award.
Obituary: John Motson, the BBC soccer commentator who was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years, has died. He was 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.