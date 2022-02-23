Golf
Saudi tour players will lose membership
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he has “zero complacency” when it comes to the threat of a Saudi-funded rival league, and he has a clear message for any player still tempted to leave.
“I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan said in a telephone interview.
He also emphasized anew that players who sign up for a Saudi golf league will lose their PGA Tour membership and should not expect to get it back.
Monahan said the tour had “incredible momentum” coming off its West Coast swing. None of the top 12 players in the world expressed support for joining a Saudi league, a damaging blow to Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments. The endless chatter of a new league was louder than ever last week, centering on the possibility that Norman was on the verge of announcing a roster of 20 players.
“All this talk about the league and about money has been distracting to our players, our partners and most importantly our fans,” Monahan said. “We’re focused on legacy, not leverage. You saw it last week with Joaquin Niemann winning, receiving the trophy from a legend (tournament host Tiger Woods) who inspired him to take up the game.
“Those moments can’t be replicated.”
Johnson selected Ryder Cup captain: Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.
The PGA scheduled a news conference for Monday to announce the new captain.
Solheim Cup to be played in Virginia: The Solheim Cup is going to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, the first time it has held a significant women’s event after four times hosting the Presidents Cup.
Europe won the the Solheim Cup at Inverness last year. The matches go to Spain in 2023.
Tennis
Zverev thrown out of Mexican Open
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.
The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.
Zverev struck the umpire’s chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he “destroyed the whole (expletive) match” and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. Germani had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.
Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.
Djokovic beats Khachanov in Dubai: Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.
Medvedev advances: Daniil Medvedev took another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Pablo Andujar in the Mexican Open.
Raducanu stalker given restraining order: Amrit Magar, the man who was found guilty of stalking U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, was given a five-year restraining order and an 18-month community service order that includes 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be under curfew for eight weeks and monitored by an electronic tag.
Briefly
Baseball: Rangers top prospect Josh Jung had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Basketball: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. ... Cleveland All-Star Darius Garland and guard Caris LeVert will miss Thursday’s game at Detroit. ... The Cavaliers promoted assistant GM Mike Gansey to GM.
Football: Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines on when to decide on a possible return and he believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon.
Soccer: American midfielder Weston McKennie has two broken bones in his left foot and will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers. ... Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women beat Iceland 5-0 to win the SheBelieves Cup. ... Austrian champion Salzburg canceled training after reporting 15 coronavirus cases among players and staff.
Hockey: Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. ... Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back. ... The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the U.S.-based women’s league.
Motor sports: At least six drivers with IndyCar roots will compete in the second season of Tony Stewart’s all-star racing league, including two-time champion Josef Newgarden.
Wrestling: Iowa’s fund-raising campaign for a new wrestling training facility has gone past the $25 million mark.
Olympics: The Beijing Winter Olympics reached an average combined audience of 11.4 million people in prime time on NBC, the USA cable network and Peacock streaming service, the network said. That’s the lowest-ever American audience for any Olympics.
Marathon: The 2022 Boston Marathon will be the final one with Thomas S. Grilk as the Boston Athletic Association’s president and chief executive officer.
