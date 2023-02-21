Court
ESPN’s ex-top exec tells how WC was lost
NEW YORK — A former ESPN executive underscored how big money corrupted soccer, testifying in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company’s bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former FOX executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
ESPN’s former president, John Skipper, told a federal court in New York that ESPN and Univision had jointly bid $900 million — evenly split between the two TV behemoths — for broadcasting rights to the two most recent World Cups, including the recently completed one in Qatar.
Despite ESPN’s hefty bid for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, FIFA awarded U.S. English-language rights to FOX, which bid less.
Government lawyers say millions of dollars in bribes fed a system of clandestine, no-bid contracts that allowed corrupt soccer executives to profit from the scheme and ultimately allowed FOX to air the matches.
Prosecutors allege the payoffs enabled former FOX executives — Heran Lopez and Carlos Martinez — to get confidential information from high-ranking soccer officials, including those at FIFA. The information helped FOX secure the U.S. English-language rights with a $425 million bid. Telemundo, a division of NBCUniversal’s Comcast Corp., won U.S. Spanish-language rights for about $600 million.
Regan sues Mets for age descrimination: Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season.
Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Queens.
Judge recuses self in Ruggs case: Judge Joe Bonaventure recused himself from overseeing DUI charges against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in connection with a crash that killed a woman.
Ruggs, 24, is accused of driving up to 156 mph seconds before slamming into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car in November 2021.
Spain court denies Alves’ appeal: A Spanish court denied Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation continues. The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation.
Valieva’s doping case to go to sports court: The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said it is seeking a four-year ban.
WADA is objecting to a finding by a Russian tribunal that Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. WADA wants a four-year ban and for Valieva’s results to be disqualified from the date she gave the sample, Dec. 25, 2021. That would include the Olympics.
Soccer
MLS expands playoffs to 18 teams
Major League Soccer is expanding its playoffs to include the nine top finishers from each of its two conferences, 62% of the league’s teams.
An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences at the stadium of the higher seed.
The first round will be a best-of-three series, with the top finisher in each conference facing the winner of the wild-card match. The second seed will play the seventh, No. 3 will play No. 6 and No. 4 will play No. 5. The higher seed will host first, with the series moving to the lower seed for the second game, and then back to the higher seed’s home if necessary.
The conference semifinals, finals and MLS Cup championship will all be single games, hosted by the higher seed.
Boyd agrees with Galaxy: Midfielder Tyler Boyd signed a one-year contract with the LA Galaxy. This will be Boyd’s first time in MLS after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey.
Briefly
Baseball: A guest of the Pirates required emergency medical attention after suffering cardiac arrest while fielding fly balls on a practice field. ... Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Royals. ... First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with the Brewers.
Basketball: The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan. ... Russell Westbrook could make his debut with the Clippers on Friday once he clears waivers. ... The Bulls ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season. ... Meyers Leonard agreed to a 10-day contract with the Bucks. ... Nets coach Jacque Vaughn agreed to a multiyear contract extension.
Football: Cleveland fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.
Hockey: A grassroots effort is underway to get professional hockey’s first Black coach, John Paris Jr., into the Hall of Fame. ... Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks.
Golf: The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held at Palm Beach State College, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy there for the first step of actual construction. ... Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at the next two Solheim Cups.
Obituaries: Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of Ryan Keeler, a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago, who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment. ... The body of Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut has been recovered, the Turkish soccer club said. ... Amancio Amaro, who helped Real Madrid win the European Cup and nine Spanish league titles in the 1960s and 70s, died. He was 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.