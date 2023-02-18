Baseball
Mariners beat Hernandez in arbitration
NEW YORK — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions.
Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Genesis Cabrera also lost.
Teams won the majority of decisions for the fourth straight year and have a 347-257 record since arbitration began in 1974.
Hernandez, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto in a November trade, will receive $14 million instead of his request for $16 million after a hearing Friday before Mark Burstein, John Woods and Howard Edelman. The previous high for an arbitration case that went to a decision was $13.5 million by pitcher Gerrit Cole in his 2019 win over Houston and by pitcher Max Fried in his loss to Atlanta this year.
Renfroe will get $11.9 million instead of the Angels’ offer of $11.25 million. His hearing before Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout was the first of the year but the decision was held until Hernandez’s case was decided.
Brewers sign Wilson: Milwaukee signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a $1 million, one-year contract and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list.
Basketball
McClung soars to slam dunk title
SALT LAKE CITY — Mac McClung, the 6-foot-2 Philadelphia guard on a two-way contract, defeated New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III in the finals of the dunk contest.
A 540-degree dunk — not a 360, but a 540, him doing one-and-a-half rotations in the air, a move more reserved for figure skaters and skateboarders than basketball players — was his third perfect score of the night out of four dunks. By the time the judges’ scores came up it was already decided. Everyone in the building knew he’d already won.
The final score, not that it mattered, was McClung 100.0, Murphy 98.0.
Portland star Damian Lillard won the 3-point contest by topping Indiana teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round.
Lillard finished with final round with 26 points. Hield had 25 and Haliburton scored 17.
The Utah Jazz — a roster composed of Utah players Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton — won the Skills Challenge, prevailing in two of the three competitions.
Love, Cavaliers complete buyout: Kevin Love and the Cavaliers completed a buyout of his contract. Love is strongly considering a move to Miami.
Taurasi, Griner stay with Mercury: Diana Taurasi has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, agreeing to a multiyear contract.
The Mercury also re-signed Brittney Griner, who was also a free agent, to a one-year deal.
Motor sports
Hill wins Xfinity Series opening race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series season-opening race Saturday night for the second consecutive year to diminish some of the sting the Richard Childress Racing driver felt two days earlier when he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.
Hill rebounded and drove from last to first at Daytona International Speedway. The Chevrolet driver was declared the winner after a long NASCAR review of the finishing order. The race went into overtime and Justin Allgaier was the leader until Allgaier’s teammate, Sam Mayer, went high in an attempt to make the race-winning pass.
Contact between Hill and Mayer caused Mayer to spin and his Chevrolet to flip onto its roof, bringing out the race-ending caution. NASCAR then had to review timing and scoring to determine who was the leader when the yellow was thrown.
NASCAR needed nearly 10 minutes to determine Hill was ahead of Allgaier when the race ended. Allgaier settled for second.
Briefly
Soccer: British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos confirmed it made a bid to buy Manchester United.
Golf: Jon Rahm shot a 6-under 65 to pull away from the field at the Genesis Invitational. ... Bernhard Langer shot a 2-under 70 and had a one-shot lead at the Chubb Classic. ... Thorbjorn Olesen moved closer to his seventh European Tour title after shooting an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead at the Thailand Classic.
Tennis: Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023. ... Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open, beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2. ... Top-ranked Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Qatar Open title after beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin couldn’t hold her first-run lead and finished 0.57 seconds behind Laurence St-Germain to end up with the silver in the women’s slalom at the world championships.
Cross country: Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s cross-country world championship. In the women’s race, Letesenbet Gidey was leading near the finish line when she tripped and stumbled to the ground allowing 22-year-old Beatrice Chebet to ran past her for the win.
Obituary: Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya.
