Baseball
Mariners beat Hernandez in arbitration
NEW YORK — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions.
Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Genesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
Teams won the majority of decisions for the fourth straight year and have a 347-257 record since arbitration began in 1974.
Hernandez, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto in a November trade, will receive $14 million instead of his request for $16 million after a hearing Friday before Mark Burstein, John Woods and Howard Edelman. The previous high for an arbitration case that went to a decision was $13.5 million by pitcher Gerrit Cole in his 2019 win over Houston and by pitcher Max Fried in his loss to Atlanta this year.
Renfroe will get $11.9 million instead of the Angels’ offer of $11.25 million. His hearing before Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout was the first of the year on Jan. 30 but the decision was held until Hernandez’s case was decided.
Brewers sign Wilson: Milwaukee signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a $1 million, one-year contract and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list.
Hockey
Blues trade O’Reilly, Acciari to Maple Leafs
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are looking to the future after trading captain and center Ryan O’Reilly along with center Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.
St. Louis acquired Toronto’s 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick and Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick from the Maple Leafs along with AHL forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. Toronto also traded its 2025 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for the rights to forward prospect Josh Pillar in exchange for the Wild picking up 25% of O’Reilly’s salary.
The 32-year-old O’Reilly, who won the 2019 Conn Smythe trophy with St. Louis, had 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games this season while Acciari, 31, had 10 goals and eight assists in 54 games. Both players are set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Motor sports
Toyota drives skip last Daytona practice
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and his six fellow Toyota drivers skipped the final practice for “The Great American Race.”
Even action sports star Travis Pastrana, who has little experience at Daytona International Speedway, sat out the 50-minute session Saturday. He is driving a third car for 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Sixteen of 40 cars did get in a final practice, but not pole-sitter Alex Bowman or his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron.
Briefly
Basketball: Kevin Love and the Cavaliers completed a buyout of his contract. Love is strongly considering a move to Miami. ... Diana Taurasi re-signed with the Mercury, agreeing to a multiyear contract.
Football: Eric Bieniemy agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
Soccer: British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos confirmed it has made a bid to buy Manchester United. ... Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in an English Premier League match against Southampton.
Golf: Bernhard Langer shot a 2-under 70 and had a one-shot lead at the Chubb Classic. Thorbjorn Olesen moved a step closer to his seventh European Tour after he shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead at the Thailand Classic.
Tennis: Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023. ... Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open, beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2. ... Top-ranked Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Qatar Open title after beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin couldn’t hold her first-run lead and finished 0.57 seconds behind Laurence St-Germain to end up with the silver medal in the women’s slalom at the world championships.
Cross country: Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s cross-country world championship, waving his arms to celebrate as he strode the last steps of a downhill run to the line. In the women’s race, Letesenbet Gidey was leading when she turned her head slightly to get a glimpse at fast-finishing Beatrice Chebet, tripped on a mound and stumbled to the ground as the 22-year-old Kenyan ran past her for the win.
Sailing: Quentin Delapierre steered the French team to three straight wins in gusty, shifting winds to take a six-point lead over Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. team before the weather conditions deteriorated on Day 1 of the Australia Sail Grand Prix.
Obituary: Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said.
