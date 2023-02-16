Obituaries
Hall of Fame broadaster McCarver dies
NEW YORK — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.
McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tenn., where he was with his family.
Among the few players to appear in major league games during four decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver’s fellow Cardinal in the ‘60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s.
He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and called 24 World Series for ABC, CBS and FOX, a record for a baseball analyst on television.
McCarver became best known to national audiences for his 18-year partnership on FOX with play-by-play man Buck. McCarver moved to FOX in 1996 when it began televising baseball and called his final World Series in 2013.
Former NHL assistant Jerrard dies of cancer: Paul Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league over the past two decades, has died of cancer, the University of Nebraska-Omaha announced. He was 57.
An athletic department spokesperson said Jerrard’s wife informed the school he died Wednesday at a hospital in Omaha. Jerrard spent the past five seasons on Omaha coach Mike Gabinet’s staff.
Veitch, trainer of Alydar, dies: John Veitch, who trained Alydar to narrow losses in all three Triple Crown races against rival Affirmed in 1978 during a Hall of Fame career, has died, his family said. He was 77.
Veitch died Tuesday of natural causes at home in Lexington, Ky., said Michael Veitch, his second cousin who spoke to Veitch’s daughter, Shannon.
Football
Buccaneers reportedly hire Canales as OC
In the first staffing change of the Seahawks offseason, longtime offensive assistant Dave Canales has accepted an offer to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Canales, 41, has been an assistant on the Seahawks staff since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010. Before that, he was an administrative assistant on Carroll’s staff at USC.
This past season, Canales was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach, helping veteran backup Geno Smith win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year honors during a record-breaking run in his first season as Russell Wilson’s successor.
Canales had served as quality control assistant early in his Seattle tenure, earning promotions as assistant QB coach (2013-14), wide-receivers coach (2015-17), QB coach (2018-19, ’22) and offensive passing-game coordinator (2020-21).
College
Florida universities can help set up deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday to allow universities to help set up endorsement deals for college athletes in the state.
Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it didn’t allow people affiliated with universities to help secure endorsement deals. The new law lifts that provision to make Florida more competitive with other states that don’t have the restriction. The legislation passed unanimously through the House and Senate during a recent special session.
Briefly
Baseball: Matt Moore and the Angels agreed to a $7.55 million one-year contract. ... Seranthony Domínguez and the Phillies agreed to a $7.25 million, two-year contract. ... Michael Wacha and the Padres finalized a contract that guarantees $26 million over four seasons. ... David Peralta finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract with the Dodgers, who reached one-year deals with Jimmy Nelson for $1.2 million and Alex Reyes for $1.1 million. ... Carlos Beltran is joining the Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.
Basketball: The Celtics named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach. ... Five-time All-Star Kevin Love has discussed the possibility of a contract buyout with the Cavaliers.
Hockey: U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was named executive director of the NHL Players’ Association. ... The Red Wings signed Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million extension.
Court: An Indiana jury found the NCAA not liable in the death of Cullen Finnerty, a former Grand Valley State quarterback, whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football.
Motor sports: Ross Chastain signed a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing.
Golf: Sami Valimaki shot an 8-under 64 to share the Thialand Classic lead with Martin Simonsen.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin won the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom.
Paralympics: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and NCAA are planning a wheelchair college All-Star event featuring the U.S. Paralympic team at the women’s Division II and III Final Fours for basketball; a 100-meter Para-college wheelchair title race at the Drake Relays for track; and the USTA’s wheelchair college championships as part of NCAA Division I championships in tennis.
Television: Bars and restaurants with DirecTV for Buisness can show MLS games using the MLS Season Pass.
