Soccer
Sounders unveil plans for training facility
RENTON — The Seattle Sounders announced plans on Wednesday for a new headquarters and training facility that could also be used as a practice facility for the 2026 World Cup.
The facility will include at least four training fields and 50,000 square feet of space for the club’s soccer and front office operations, the first time both entities have been in the same location since the debut of the team in 2009.
“We are thrilled to plant our flag on this site for the next generation of Sounders staff, players, coaches and fans because ultimately this is a facility for our fans,” Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer said.
The project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024 season, which also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Sounders in the old NASL.
U.S. women’s coach earned 28% of men’s coaches pay: Vlatko Andonovski earned $357,597 over his first full year as U.S. women’s soccer coach, less than 28% of the $1,291,539 that went to men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.
The figures were revealed in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing for the year ending on March 31, 2021, which was released. Berhalter’s salary was roughly the same as the $1,294,871 he earned in the previous 12 months. He was the USSF’s highest-paid employee.
Aguilera joins Angel City investor group: Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in NWSL expansion team Angel City.
Football
Cowboys paid $2.4M over voyeur claims
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who accused a team vice president of watching them undress in a locker room during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Each of the women received $399,523, the network reported, citing documents and unidentified people as sources.
One of the cheerleaders said she saw Rich Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in the locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing, ESPN reported. He later told team officials he did not know the women were there and left immediately.
Dalrymple, who retired earlier this month after more than three decades of work with team owner Jerry Jones, issued a statement to ESPN denying the allegations.
Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the team, said the Cowboys investigated and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple and no evidence that he took photos or video of the women.
NFL hires former Attorney General Lynch: The NFL has hired a law firm that includes former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend it and its teams in Brian Flores’ race discrimination lawsuit.
Lynch, the attorney general in the latter part of the Obama administration, will work with Brad Karp, chairman at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison. Karp previously has worked for the league in concussion cases.
Bengals extend Taylor’s contract: Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, signed a five-year contract extension.
Vikings finalize hire of O’Connell: The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell, the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Falcons release Fowler: The Atlanta Falcons released outside linebacker Dante Fowler after he failed to provide the expected boost to the team’s long-suffering pass rush.
Harbaugh agrees to reworked contract: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.
Briefly
Basketball: The Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. ... The Bucks signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry. ... Zach LaVine was cleared medically to participate in All-Star festivities this weekend. ... The NBA plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday’s All-Star Game. ... Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fans wanting to see the Utah Jazz play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. ... Tubby Smith announced he is stepping down as head coach of the High Point University men’s basketball team.
Baseball: Negotiations aimed at ending MLB’s lockout will resume Thursday.
Courts: Defense attorneys rested their case without the testimony of a Eric Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. ... Las Vegas police arrested Darrin Young and Percy Harris in connection with the earlier arrest of New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara on charges accusing him of beating a man at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.
Motor sports: NASCAR named FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch the honorary starter of the season-opening Daytona 500. ... Red Bull’s Formula One team signed a cryptocurrency sponsorship deal with Bybit worth more than $100 million across three years.
Horse racing: Mark Todd, a two-time Olympic champion in equestrian and now a racehorse trainer, has temporarily lost his training license pending an investigation into a video showing him striking a horse with a branch.
Golf: Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons.
