Football
Carr hits open market after release
HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.
The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders’ salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.
“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire.”
Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, posted on Twitter that they wish the Raiders “the best of luck.”
Cardinals hire Gannon: Arizona hired Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after going 4-13 in his fourth season.
Steichen named Colts coach: Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay ended a monthlong search that included interviews with more than a dozen candidates by hiring Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, a first-time head coach who has a penchant for turning promising young quarterbacks into stars.
Ravens hire Monken: Baltimore hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator. Monken arrives after three seasons in the same role at Georgia.
Panthers add Caldwell as assistant: Carolina added even more experience to new coach Frank Reich’s staff, hiring Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant.
Brinker hired by Titans: Tennessee announced the hiring of Chad Brinker as assistant general manager. Brinker spent the past 13 seasons with the Packers.
Court
Challenge to Conn. transgender policy reinstated
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City said the full court will rehear the appeal of four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes in high school competitions.
The court said in a decision Monday that a majority of its judges voted in favor of rehearing the appeal, a rare move by the court. The court did not say why it voted on whether to rehear the case, and none of the parties to the lawsuit requested a rehearing.
Ban against former Haitian soccer president overturned: A lifetime ban against former Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart over allegations he sexually abused female players was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The court upheld Jean-Bart’s appeal after noting “inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA.”
Briefly
Baseball: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to hand the Brewers nearly $300 million from Wisconsin’s budget surplus to enact repairs and renovations at American Family Field. ... John Mozeliak’s contract as the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations was extended through the 2025 season. ... Michael Wacha agreed to a contract with the Padres. ... The SEC will put batters and pitchers on a 30-second timer after the conclusion of each play. The batter must be in the box and ready at the 10-second mark and the pitcher has to begin his motion before the 30 seconds expire.
Basketball: The 76ers added veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season. ... Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for Wednesday’s matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury.
Soccer: The 2030 World Cup hosts are expected to be picked in September next year. ... Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in MLS, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. ... A European game in Moldova will be played in an empty stadium on Thursday amid concerns about alleged Russian-backed attempts to overthrow the national government.
Hockey: Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.
Motor sports: Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will run a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season.
Skiing: American’s Nina O’Brien, Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan and River Radamus won the gold in the team event at the skiing world championships
Boxing: Boxers from Britain and the Czech Republic joined a United States-led boycott of the world championships.
Memorabilia: More than 600 fake championship rings for professional and collegiate sports were confiscated by law enforcement agents last week during a raid of a South Carolina store. The haul seized from Kirk’s Collectibles had an estimated retail value of about $15 million and included phony rings for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup and unnamed NCAA sports.
Television: WNBA League Pass will show 25 of the 30 games played by Athletes Unlimited Basketball. The AU season will feature 44 players competing on four teams with a weekly draft each week to choose teams. The first draft will be on Sunday.
