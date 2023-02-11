Soccer
Real Madrid wins Club World Cup
RABAT, Morocco — Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title by beating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday.
Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout. Al-Hilal never led but showed it was no fluke that it upset Brazil’s Flamengo to reach the decider in Morocco’s capital.
Vinícius opened the scoring in the 13th minute and curled home Madrid’s fifth and final goal in the 69th.
Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions, who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.
Basketball
Mabrey heads to Chicago in four-team deal
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.
The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury’s second-round draft pick next year.
“We cannot wait to welcome Marina into the Chicago Sky family,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said. “Adding a player such as Marina who can play both guard positions, is a talented sharpshooter and gives her all every single game will all be vital for our team this year. We are looking forward to having her as a big addition to our roster.”
Mabrey averaged 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Wings since the team acquired her prior to the 2020 season. She had a career-best 13.6 points last season.
The Wings, who gave up Mabrey, received Diamond DeShields from Phoenix as well as Chicago’s first-round draft picks the next two seasons. Dallas also has the rights to swap first round picks with the Sky in 2025.
“Diamond DeShields has established herself as one of the premier wing players in the WNBA,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said. “Her size, athleticism, ability to get to the rim and defensive acumen will make us a better basketball team. She also brings a wealth of playoff experience and a WNBA championship with her to Dallas that will ultimately aid us in our continued pursuit of a championship of our own.”
New York gave up 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere to Phoenix and received the rights to Leonie Fiebich from Chicago as well the Sky’s second-round pick next year.
“Michaela was integral in reinvigorating the Liberty team,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Her contributions throughout the early parts of her career have been incredibly impressive. Mic brought unmatched energy and positivity, irrespective of her role, which speaks to her character and selflessness. She has a very bright future, and we wish her the absolute best in Phoenix, where she is poised to take on a larger role.”
The Liberty also have the chance to swap first-round picks with the Mercury in 2025.
Phoenix also received Chicago’s third-round pick next year as well as the Sky’s second round pick in 2025.
New Mexico St. place men’s staff on administrative leave: New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program in a virtually unheard of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.
The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.
The shutdown of a Division I program in midseason for reasons other than a spate of injuries or, more recently, a COVID-19 outbreak, is virtually unheard of. SMU’s football program canceled its 1988 season after the NCAA handed it the “death penalty” the year before, but that move was made before the season was underway.
New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday has been canceled, and it is unknown how many more of the team’s five remaining games will also be wiped out.
Texas-Arlington fires Young: UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season.
Royce Johnson was named interim head coach for the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC), who play their next game Wednesday at Sam Houston State. They are in their first season playing in the Western Athletic Conference.
Briefly
Baseball: Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million.
Football: The Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve to make him eligible to play in the Super Bowl. The Eagles also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.
Hockey: Vegas goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury.
Horse racing: Newgate, a 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert, will be out of training for at least two months after being diagnosed with a minor hock issue. The hock is an area on the back of a horse’s leg involving a series of joints and bones. ... Hit Show won the $250,000 Withers Stakes by 51/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby prep at Aqueduct. Ridden by Manny Franco, Hit Show ran nine furlongs in 1:54.71 and paid $4.60 to win as the 6-5 favorite.
Skiing: Jasmine Flury won the women’s downhill at the world championships.
