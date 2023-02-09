Basketball
Brooklyn trading Durant to Phoenix
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.
The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star. Crowder, who didn’t play this season in Phoenix, later tweeted that he would be moving on to Milwaukee.
The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal.
Hawks acquire Bey: Atlanta attempted to bolster its playoff hopes in two trades that involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks.
The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as part of a three-team trade with Golden State. The Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors.
Also, the Hawks traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.
Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers: Charlotte traded center Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick.
The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to Philadelphia as part of a three-team deal with Portland that landed them two second-round draft picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.
Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs: New Orleans reached an agreement to trade Devonte’ Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.
Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers: Western Conference-leading Denver agreed to acquire center Thomas Bryant from the Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks.
Thunder send Muscala to Boston: The Celtics agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to Oklahoma City for big man Mike Muscala.
Brown has broken bone in face: Boston All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face and is out indefinitely.
Texas gives interim coach Terry raise: Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry’s salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.
Court
Suit: NFL runs ‘sham’ disability program
Ten retired NFL players are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore.
The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating. They also said they are not alone.
“They’re a small fraction of the players who have been wronged by the NFL’s disability plan. These former players deserve far more from an organization worth billions of dollars than a sham process in which there’s no chance of success,” said lawyer Chris Seeger, who separately has been class counsel in the $1 billion settlement of NFL concussion claims.
Ex-OSU football players acquitted of rape, kidnapping: Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared.
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint embraced each other and both cried after the jury verdict was read. Their attorneys argued at trial that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward. They also accused the victim’s father of pushing her and authorities to pursue criminal charges.
Briefly
Baseball: Yu Darvish agreed to a new $90 million contract with the Padres through the 2028 season. ... Tampa Bay signed Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Soccer: Ghana international player Christian Atsu is missing after the earthquake in Turkey, his club and agent said, following earlier reports he was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital. ... Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted for a “best coach” award.
Hockey: The Rangers acquired wing Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the Blues for conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner. ... Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. ... Devils center Jack Hughes has an upper-body injury and is considered week to week. ... Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.
Motor sports: Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for her third Indianapolis 500 — her first IndyCar race since 2013 — in a car fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Golf: The U.S. Open has added the NCAA champion and Latin America Amateur champions to the list of exempt players. ... Tom McKibbin led the Singapore Classic after shooting an 8-under 64. ... Ryan Ruffels had seven birdies and two eagles in a course record-equaling 61 at the Vic Open.
Tennis: Younes Rachidi, a former player from Morocco, was banned for life after being found guilty of 135 match-fixing offenses.
Doping: Anti-doping authorities are seeking a six-year ban against four-time NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria.
Swimming: Russia was stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships and Singapore was awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
Skiing: James Crawford edged Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by one-hundredth of a second in the men’s super-G to win Canada’s 11th medal at a world championships and fourth gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.