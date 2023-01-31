Football
Moore joins Chargers after leaving Cowboys
Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
Moore had spent the past eight seasons with the Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator. He signed with Dallas in 2015 as a player and then joined the coaching staff in 2018, going from Prescott’s backup to his position coach.
Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.
Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.
Broncos get Payton as coach: The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder.
Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down last season and working in broadcasting this season.
Texans hire Ryans: DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The move gives him his first head coaching job and brings him back to the place where he started his playing career.
Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.
NFL salary cap with be $224.8 million: The NFL’s salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023, an increase of $16.6 million.
Overall, the cap is up $42.3 million from 2021, when it was at $182.5 million after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease of nearly $10 million.
Titans switch to new synthetic turf: The Tennessee Titans are tearing up the grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with a synthetic surface before the 2023 season.
Tennessee is making the change after reviewing injury rates and knowing how difficult it is to grow grass at Nissan Stadium since it opened in 1999.
“Ultimately there’s just a limit to how much can be done for a natural grass surface in this part of the country,” said Burke Nihill, the team president and CEO. “This turf is cutting-edge technology and will be a huge improvement in terms of consistency and performance.”
Olympics
Klitschko joins fight against Russia
GENEVA — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee set out its preferred path last week for Russians and Belarusians who have not openly supported the war to qualify for Paris and compete in 18 months’ time as neutral athletes with no flag or anthem. Qualifying events would likely be in Asia.
That softening of the IOC advice given last February — that sports bodies should exclude Russia and Belarus from international events — provoked anger in Ukraine, which warned it could boycott Paris.
Klitschko’s one-minute statement filmed beside bomb-damaged buildings started “Dear Thomas Bach” in a direct challenge to the IOC president.
Briefly
Baseball: Dexter Fowler is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. ... Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract. ... Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract.
Basketball: Diana Taurasi will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. ... Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, was announced as a participant in this year’s Rising Stars Game.
Soccer: American midfielder Korbin Albert signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame.
Hockey: The International Ice Hockey Federation said it will prioritize safety concerns when deciding whether to allow Russian and Belarusian teams to take part in its competitions.
Motor sports: NASCAR has essentially banned the “Hail Melon” video-game move driver Ross Chastain used at Martinsville Speedway to race his way into the championship finale.
Court: Khary Crump, the Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel, was sentenced to probation. ... A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine former University of Minnesota football players who were accused of sexual assault in 2016 in a case that roiled the school’s football program.
Tennis: German player Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action after an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims.
Track and field: Kenyan runner Georgina Rono, who was third at the Boston Marathon in 2012, was banned for four years for evading a doping test.
