Football
Williams, Phillips highlight All-Pac-12 team
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.
Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl. The third-year player is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the nation’s best defensive back, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player.
DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.
USC QB Williams named Player of the Year: Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans.
Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award. The Heisman Trophy favorite finished well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points.
Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl: Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
Brohm gets 6-year deal: The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives.
Western Michigan hires Taylor: Western Michigan hired Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to lead its program.
Chiefs add Williams to roster: Kansas City promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster.
Baseball
Turner, Phillies finalize $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies was finalized on Thursday after the All-Star shortstop passed his physical.
Turner gets salaries of $27,272,727 in each of the next 10 seasons and $27,272,730 in 2033.
Turner will make a $100,000 annual contribution to Phillies charities.
Red Sox add Martin: Boston agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Chris Martin.
Dodgers sign Heyward: The Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training.
Rays reliever Feyereisen has surgery: Tampa Bay reliever J.P. Feyereisen had right shoulder surgery this week after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch.
Briefly
Basketball: Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. ... Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle. ... Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs.
Soccer: Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home.
Hockey: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career.
Motor sports: Formula One champion Max Verstappen will have a home race until at least 2025 after the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a two-year contract extension.
Court: Federal Way school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of high school student Allen Harris, who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. ... Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students, made his first in-person appearance in court, as a judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 30. ... New Mexico State Police released surveillance footage of last month’s fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque that involved a basketball player from a rival school. ... Zvi Levran, a suburban Detroit doctor already jailed on criminal sexual conduct charges connected to his work with youth hockey organizations, has been charged in two additional cases. ... Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor a week after he was charged with a felony for possessing a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit.
Golf: Dean Burmester made six birdies on the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Figure skating: Longtime sports executive Tracy Marek will take over as the head of U.S. Figure Skating in January, becoming the first female chief executive in the 101-year history of the national governing body.
Television: IndyCar has landed its own “Drive to Survive” type docudrama that will showcase the buildup to next year’s Indianapolis 500. The six-part “100 Days to Indy” will air on The CW Network next spring.
