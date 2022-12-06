Basketball
Nike says Irving no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn Nets guard as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.
It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation.
“Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete,” the company said in a statement.
Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, told The New York Times that the sides “mutually decided to part ways and we just wish Nike all the best.” Irving, without mentioning Nike by name, appeared to address the matter Monday on his Twitter account.
“Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected,” the Nets guard wrote. “it’s time to show how powerful we are as a community.”
Irving has been wearing his signature line of Nike in recent games. It’s unknown if the formal ending of his relationship with Nike will affect that, at least in the short term. He had been a Nike athlete for the entirety of his NBA career, starting in 2011, and got his first signature shoe with the company in 2014.
When Nike suspended Irving in early November, the company was just days away from releasing the Kyrie 8, what would have been the latest in his signature line.
NBA adds Maurice Podoloff Trophy: There’s now another trophy for NBA teams to chase. The league announced that the team with the best regular season record will now receive The Maurice Podoloff Trophy, named for the first commissioner of the NBA.
And that name strongly suggests that another trophy tweak is coming — since until last season, the league’s MVP trophy was named for Podoloff.
New Mexico State to prove fatal shooting: New Mexico State University announced that it will hire an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival school.
NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia said that Aggies power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting. He added that neither he nor the school could comment on Peake’s enrollment status as a student.
Connecticut’s Fudd out with knee injury: Sixth-ranked Connecticut’s top scorer, Azzi Fudd, is expected to be out three to six weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team’s weekend loss to No. 5 Notre Dame.
Football
Rams claim QB Mayfield off waivers
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season.
Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.
The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford — who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments — and Bryce Perkins.
Titans fire GM Robinson: Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure.
The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Ravens sign Jackson: Baltimore signed receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
UNLV hires Odom: UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.
TCU’s Riley names top assistant coach: TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced.
Briefly
Baseball: The Guardians and first baseman Josh Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract. ... Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Cubs agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year contract. ... The Athletics picked up right-handed reliever Chad Smith in a trade with Colorado. The Rockies acquired minor league pitcher Jeff Criswell in the deal. ... The Orioles signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league contract.
Soccer: Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said. ... Wilfried Nancy was hired to coach Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, replacing Caleb Porter.
Tennis: The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. ... Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season.
Olympics: The International Olympic Committee warned that it could stop working with Afghanistan ahead of the next Olympics in 2024 if women are not allowed to play sports under Taliban rule.
