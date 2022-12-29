Soccer
Sounders acquire Heber from NYCFC
The Sounders acquired Heber (pronounced EH-ber) from New York City FC, the club announced Thursday. NYCFC received $400,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), stretched across two years, in exchange for the forward.
Heber joined NYCFC in 2019 and scored 30 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions for the Pigeons.
“We are excited to bring in Heber and strengthen our team with a proven, veteran attacking player,” said Craig Waibel, the Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer. “Heber’s track record across multiple leagues speaks for itself, and he has been an impact player since coming to MLS. I’d like to welcome him to Seattle and look forward to watching him work with our existing squad once camp opens.”
Seattle will send $200,000 in GAM to NYCFC for the 2023 season and another $200,000 in 2024. Heber is only under contract for the 2023 season with a club option for 2024 where an additional $150,000 in GAM will be sent to NYCFC if certain performance metrics are met.
Heber, 31, began his professional career in his native Brazil in 2010. His breakout season was with Armenian side FC Alashkert. Heber recorded 20 goals across all competitions, helping to win the 2015-16 Armenian Premier League title.
NYCFC spotted the Brazilian after he tallied 27 goals in 52 appearances for HNK Rijeka in Croatia. Heber had a standout inaugural MLS campaign with 15 goals and 18 starts, helping the club finish atop the Eastern Conference regular-season table. But he suffered an ACL injury in his right knee in 2020 and was limited to seven matches in 2021, making one start during NYCFC’s run to the club’s first league championship.
Heber made 29 MLS appearances for the Pigeons in 2022 and had eight goals in 1,001 minutes on the field.
“I would like to thank my teammates, the medical team and everyone at the club for all the support you gave me while I was returning from injury,” Heber said of NYCFC in a news release. “I couldn’t have done it without you and now feel as fit and strong as ever. I am excited by the new challenge in Seattle and am very happy to be staying in MLS which is a league I now love. I will always remember my time in New York very fondly and it will always have a very special place in my heart.”
Football
Warren candidate for Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Warren’s resume includes multiple stops in the NFL and the Bears are searching for a president to replace the retiring Ted Phillips.
“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s successor,” the team said. “Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”
The Big Ten released a statement, saying Warren “regularly receives unique opportunities and request for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries, ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms.”
Titans place Tannehill on IR: Tennessee effectively ended quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree on IR.
Clinton-Dix to retire as a Packer: Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring with Green Bay after spending 41/2 seasons with the franchise.
Texas Tech denies Kiffin’s claim of racial slur: Texas Tech denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl.
A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
After the game Kiffin said the penalty should have been on Texas Tech senior linebacker Dimitri Moore instead of Watkins. Both players wear No. 11.
Kiffin said after the game that Watkins wasn’t in the fight, and that Moore was fighting Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams and that “everybody knew” because Texas Tech coaches were yelling at their own player.
When asked to clarify if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur toward one of his players, Kiffin said he wasn’t sure.
Briefly
Baseball: The Cubs finalized a $6.5 million, two-year contract with catcher Tucker Barnhart.
Basketball: Arkansas-Little Rock’s men’s and women’s doubleheader against Tennessee-Martin was moved to another arena after freezing temperatures caused a water coil to rupture, flooding the court at the Jack Stephens Center.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic has reiterated his earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation in January ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin led teammate Paula Moltzan for the U.S. ski team’s first 1-2 finish in a women’s World Cup slalom since 1971. Shiffrin’s win made her the first ski racer with 50 World Cup wins in a single discipline. ... Austrian Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect. ... Marco Odermatt dominated the last World Cup race of 2022, winning the super-G race at Stelvio.
