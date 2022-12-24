Basketball
Hawaii tops WSU, advances to final
HONOLULU — Samuta Avea scored 19 points and tournament host Hawaii advanced to the final of the Diamond Head Classic for the first time with a 62-51 victory over Washington State on Friday night.
Hawaii, which has hosted the event 11 times since 2009, will play SMU in the championship game on Sunday. The Classic wasn’t played in 2019 because of COVID-19 and COVID also forced the cancellation of last year’s final between Stanford and Vanderbilt.
Avea made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors (8-3). Jovon McClanahan finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists. Noel Coleman scored 13.
TJ Bamba led the Cougars (5-7) with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.
McClanahan scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting to guide Hawaii to a 24-23 lead at halftime.
Bamba made a layup to tie the score at 35, but Avea had the first and last basket in an 8-0 run and Hawaii grabbed a 43-35 lead with 9:20 remaining.
Dylan Darling’s layup ended a scoreless span of 4:38 for the Cougars and Bamba’s layup cut their deficit to six at the 6:45 mark. Avea hit a 3-pointer, Coleman had a three-point play and Hawaii took its first double-digit lead — 51-40 — with 3:55 to go.
WSU, which averages a Pac-12-best 9.2 from 3-point range, made only 3 of 13 against the Rainbow Warriors. The Cougars finished with two assists on 18 baskets. They shot 30.5% overall.
The two schools played each other for the first time since 1991. WSU leads the series 5-2.
Washington State will play Utah State in the consolation final on Sunday.
Soccer
Pele’s family gathers at hospital
SAO PAULO — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other statements have been published since.
Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived on Saturday after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club in southern Brazil, had said then that only doctors could help his father.
“He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, said in a posting on Instagram with a picture showing her sitting next to Edinho and two of his children at the hospital. “I am not leaving, no one will take me out of here.”
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.
Kely Nascimento and her sister Flavia Arantes do Nascimento used their social media channels Friday night to post an undated picture of Pelé apparently holding Kely with one hand as he lay on his hospital bed and Flavia slept on a couch.
“We continue to be here, in this fight and with faith. Another night together,” Kely Nascimento wrote.
The hospital has not mentioned any signs of Pelé’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported last weekend that Pelé’s chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report.
Football
Kickoff for Titans game delayed by cold
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans was delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region.
The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office out of “an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way.”
The team also said they are working to cut all non-essential power around Nissan Stadium even with gates open for fans.
“At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors,” the Titans said in a statement.
The temperature was 17 degrees and felt like 4 degrees about 75 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.
Jaguars’ Smoot out for season: Jacksonville defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets.
Smoot made the announcement on social media one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results.
“I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I’m proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in position to play meaningful football at this point in the season,” Smoot wrote.
Briefly
Baseball: The Cubs and pitcher Drew Smyly finalized a $19 million, two-year contract. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.
