Soccer
U.S. House passes equal pay bill
The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.
The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.
The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the U.S. women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.
Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the U.S. have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men’s and women’s soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.
Argentina only No. 2 in new FIFA rankings: Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with Brazil keeping the No. 1 position.
Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia but built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation.
Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3.
Belgium is still at No. 4, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage.
England and the Netherlands stay at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively. Croatia climbed five places to No. 7.
The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico is No. 15.
Losada hired to coach Montreal: Hernán Losada was hired as coach Montreal following his firing by D.C. United in April.
Football
Jackson to miss third straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.
Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.
Tannehill out for Titans: Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle.
Hurts expected to be sidelined: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against Dallas.
Briefly
Baseball: Brandon Drury agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Angels. ... Seth Lugo and the Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract. ... The Cubs agreed to a contract with Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart. ... Wil Myers agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract and Curt Casali reached a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Reds. Cincinnati designated Mike Moustakas for assignment. ... The Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the Mets for a player to be named. ... The White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure.
Hockey: The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm. Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay and Detroit’s visit to Ottawa were both rescheduled for later during the season.
Skiing: Daniel Yule won the World Cup slalom night race for the third time, surging up from fourth place after the opening run with a flawless second trip down.
Doping: Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China tested positive in a doping case. The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports.
Olympics: The cost of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 20% higher than organizers said when they announced officials figures more than a year ago, according to a report by the Board of Audit of Japan. ... Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said. Approval from the International Olympic Committee means a maximum of two men can be selected among eight athletes in the team event that is due to include 10 nations.
Television: The NFL announced an agreement for Google to distribute the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season.
Obituary: Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care.
