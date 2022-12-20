Soccer
Sounders announce 2023 MLS schedule
The Seattle Sounders will open their 2023 MLS season Feb. 26 against the Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field, the league announced Tuesday.
The 34-match schedule will feature six Cascadia games against Portland and Vancouver.
But before opening the league slate, the Sounders will participate in the seven-team FIFA men’s Club World Cup in Morocco from Feb. 1-11. Soccer’s governing body hasn’t released match dates, but the third-place game and final were played on the last day in past iterations of the tournament, which could make Seattle’s transition to MLS play tight.
“This tournament is awkward in a sense that it doesn’t give us a whole lot of runway before we have to play our first [Club World Cup] match, which is certainly going to be tough,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, whose team will open training camp Jan. 4 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. “We’re really trying to just prepare the guys for the first match of the Club World Cup, and however we come out of that, whenever we get back into the United States, we’ll try to formulate the rest of that time to be prepared for the MLS season.”
The league will kick off its 27th season Feb. 25 with a match between Nashville SC and the New York City Football Club. The league’s 29th team, St. Louis City SC, will also make its debut, playing at Austin FC.
Seattle has two home matches to start the season. In addition to the opener against Colorado, the Sounders will host Real Salt Lake on March 4 at Lumen Field. The first road match is March 11 at FC Cincinnati.
The Cascadia matches at Lumen are scheduled for June 3 and Sept. 2 against Portland. The Sounders will host Vancouver on Oct. 7 at Lumen.
MLS will hold its All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United. The league will also pause from July 15-Aug. 20 for the revamped Leagues Cup tournament. The combined 47 clubs from Mexico’s Liga MX and MLS will play in a World Cup-style event that’s sanctioned by CONCACAF.
Argentina team abandons parade: A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.
So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.
More than 25 million watched final in U.S.: Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States.
The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday’s match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000.
French federation to go after abusers: The French soccer federation wants to go after social media users who targeted some of the national team’s players with racist comments following France’s loss in the World Cup final.
The federation said that some players were hit by “unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks” and that it planned to file a complaint against those that posted abuse.
More charges filed in Australia: The number of people charged over a violent pitch invasion at a Melbourne A-League match has increased to 13. An additional 18 people have also been identified following public appeals with more charges expected to be filed.
Briefly
Baseball: The Giants postponed a news conference to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical. ... Aaron Judge and the Yankees finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract. ... Matt Carpenter agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Padres. ... Seth Lugo and the Padres agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract. ... The Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract. ... Michael Lorenzen and the Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract. ... Austin Hedges and the Pirates completed their $5 million, one-year contract. ... The Royals and Jordan Lyles agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract. ... The Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Tropicana Field.
Basketball: Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion. ... The Dream gave coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions. ... The Connecticut women will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game as he is still recovering from a flu-like illness. ... Iowa State canceled a men’s game Wednesday and women’s game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather.
Football: Jets Coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson will start Thursday night against the Jaguars. ... Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. ... Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028. ... Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football’s comeback players of the year.
Motor sports: Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport’s governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
Golf: Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year. Sixteen players with LIV Golf are eligible for the Masters.
Running: Kenyan Diana Kipyokei was banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering.
Olympics: Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing” the promotion of their 2030 Winter Games bid.
