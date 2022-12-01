Soccer
Thorns to be sold amid fallout from scandals
The owner of the Portland Thorns announced Thursday he is putting the club up for sale, the latest fallout from an investigation into misconduct in the NWSL.
Merritt Paulson’s decision comes nearly two months after a pair of team executives were dismissed for their roles in systemic abuse and misconduct within the NWSL.
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released results in early October of an investigation that detailed the series of abuses and misconduct that impacted multiple teams in the league, including the Thorns. U.S. Soccer retained Yates when a series of scandals rocked the league last year.
Paulson had relinquished his decision-making role with the team in October. But calls had persisted for him to sell the Thorns.
“The past year has been a challenging one for our club and our players. I regret the role our organization played in the failures identified by the investigations. Despite these challenges, the Portland Thorns have a bright future ahead and a lot left to accomplish,” Paulson said. “To fully realize that potential, I believe it is in best interest of the Thorns to have a new owner so that the club can operate at the league level with a fresh voice to be a driving force for the NWSL. This has been a difficult decision for me, but I believe this is the best way to position the Thorns for continued success during this next chapter of the NWSL and the sport.”
The team doesn’t have a timeline for finding a buyer. A goal is to find an owner that will keep the team rooted in the Portland community.
Ellis voted to U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame: Jill Ellis was voted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame after coaching the American women to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.
The 56-year-old British-born coach was picked on 20 of 24 ballots in the builder voting that included only coach candidates.
Court
Kitna to leave jail as details emerge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was expected to be released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a prepubescent girl having intercourse with an adult man.
Judge Meshon Rawls set the bond and as conditions for Kitna’s release ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access.
The Gainesville Police Department released Kitna’s arrest report Thursday, providing graphic details about the complaints filed against the now-suspended football player.
The investigation began in June with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children into images of child pornography being shared on the social media platform Discord. The investigation led authorities to Kitna.
Joseph accused of strangling women: Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to police.
Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30.
Arrest warrant issued for Brown: Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said.
Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out, the report said.
Michigan’s Smith facing concealed weapon
charge: Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith will play in the Big Ten championship game against Purdue while facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Briefly
Baseball: The Royals hired Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach and Jose Alguacil as their infield coach.
Basketball: The Celtics announced that Al Horford signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension.
Football: The Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve. ... Wofford promoted interim coach Shawn Watson to the full-time job leading the FCS program.
Motor sports: Goodyear will remain the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s top three national series under a new multi-year deal. ... Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 will be his last as a full-time NASCAR driver before the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. ... Alex Palou was named a Formula One reserve driver for McLaren Racing. ... Jamie Chadwick, the three-time W Series champion, was selected the driver for Andretti Autosport in the Indy NXT Series next season.
Golf: Sepp Straka, the replacement for Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge, had a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.
Figure skating: Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani along with Paul E. George, who served as the director of the U.S. Olympic Committee, were elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
Cycling: The 2024 Tour de France will end on the French Riviera instead of the French capital because of the Olympic Games.
Television: Speed Sport, one of the oldest motorsports publications in the United States, has partnered with Obsession Media to launch a television channel dedicated to racing in 2023.
Obituary: MLB Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball and telling stories about the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.
