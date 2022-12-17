Football
Four-star WR Lyons commits to Huskies
Taeshaun Lyons — a 6-foot-3, 165-pound wide receiver from Hayward, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Friday, five days prior to early signing day.
A Tennyson High School standout, Lyons is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 18 player in the state of California and the No. 30 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Michigan State, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and more.
In 10 games as a senior, Lyons recorded 47 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 208 rushing yards and five more scores (plus two punt return touchdowns), according to MaxPreps.
247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman stated in a written evaluation in September that “Lyons is one of the most intriguing players in the Bay Area. Production has never been an issue for him. While he’s still a bit on the slender side, he’s got a frame that could add more weight. He’s got solid speed numbers as well as good long jump and triple jump marks, but looks even more explosive in his senior film than he did as a junior, and has put it all together to be a game-breaker.”
Huskies add edge rusher: Washington coach Kalen DeBoer leaned on his alma-mater roots in recruiting University of Sioux Falls edge rusher Zach Durfee, who announced plans to transfer to UW.
Durfee, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound redshirt freshman from Dawson, Minn., posted a short video on his Twitter account wearing a No. 9 UW uniform that was filmed at Husky Stadium.
He also reportedly received offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Durfee, a converted high school quarterback, became a coveted defensive lineman after racking up 28 tackles, 13½ tackles for loss, 11½ sacks and four quarterback hurries at the Division II school last season.
Vikings set NFL rally record in win: The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime to clinch the NFC North division.
Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings, who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in one season by eight points or fewer.
Trubisky to start for Steelers: Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for Pittsburgh on Sunday at Carolina with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol.
Raiders activate Renfrow, Waller: Las Vegas received a major boost to its offense when wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller were activated off IR.
Texans lose Pierce, Stingley for year: Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (strained hamstring) and running back Dameon Pierce (sprained ankle) were placed on the IR, ending their rookie seasons.
Soccer
Spanish league attacks plan for Club WC
MADRID — The Spanish league isn’t happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good.
“FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” the Spanish league said Saturday.
“FIFA seems to forget that and only thinks of a few, without knowing the impact on all in professional football.”
A day after FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented his vision of a 32-team Club World Cup for 2025, the Spanish league said this and other FIFA decisions “made unilaterally and without notice regarding the calendar with new international tournaments irreversibly damage the entire football ecosystem.”
Croatia beats Morocco: Luka Modric and Croatia took third place at the World Cup after a 2-1 win over Morocco.
Defender Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute with a diving header, but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal for Croatia shortly before halftime.
Melbourne match abandoned after attack: An A-League match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover.
Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding. Team officials said he had sustained a possible concussion but there was no immediate word on his condition.
Match referee Alex King was also injured, sustaining a head cut in the same incident.
Briefly
Baseball: The Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.
Hockey: Hockey Canada elected a new board of directors. ... Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to practice after a nine-game absence he took when his 4-year-old daughter became seriously ill.
Horse racing: Jockey great Frankie Dettori plans to retire at the end of 2023.
Golf: Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie were two shots behind at the PNC Championship. ... Antoine Rozner shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open.
Skiing: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of a men’s World Cup downhill podium. ... Sofia Goggia dominated the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season.
Obituaries: Edmonton wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, Tenn., the CFL team announced. He had turned 25 on Monday. ... London Knights center Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and the OHL announced. He was 18.
