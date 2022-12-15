College
Mass. Gov. Baker to be NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports.
The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.
Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced a year ago he would not seek reelection. His second term ends in January and he will start is new job in March.
He has never worked in college sports.
“I must say that when I was first approached about this, my initial reaction was that I was not exactly what you would call a traditional candidate,” Baker said on a video conference call with reporters.
Some of the traits that have made Baker a successful governor — including his ability to negotiate with a Democrat-controlled Legislature and his more moderate stand on many social issues — have been seen as closing off a pursuit of higher office in GOP that has turned sharply to the right.
Baker said his time in state government, building consensus among various constituencies, coalitions and factions, should help in leading a diverse association with a wide range of priorities.
Football
NFL awards five Inspire Change grants
NEW YORK — The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations.
The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks with each team participating in game-day stadium activations and awareness.
The five new national grant partners are: Atlanta Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), Choose 180, Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Co-Responder Program, Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program (CALL), and Peace for DC.
“Focusing on building police and community relations is where real change and impact will be created community by community,” said former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, a Players Coalition Advocate and Executive Task Force Member.
The NFL has provided more than $244 million to more than 40 national grant partners and more than 600 grassroots organizations across the country since 2017. The league is already approaching its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.
The five new national grant partners received a total of $950,000.
Purdue brings in Brees for bowl game: One day after Ryan Walters was introduced as Purdue’s new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Drew Brees would return to the campus as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.
FIU extends MacIntyre: FIU gave coach Mike MacIntyre an extension through 2027.
UNLV hires Petrino as OC: Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator as part of Barry Odom’s staff.
Briefly
Baseball: Adam Frazier and the Orioles agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract. ... Kevin Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with Toronto. ... The Tigers agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with Michael Lorenzen. ... The Cubs agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with Brad Boxberger. ... The Red Sox signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five year deal that will pay him $90 million. ... Longtime Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Basketball: Stephen Curry, the eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers, is expected to have an MRI on his injured left shoulder. ... Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf. ... Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Soccer: Super League was dealt a blow when an EU legal adviser proposed the European Court of Justice should back rules allowing UEFA and FIFA to block the breakaway competition. ... Brazilian teenager Endrick, 16, says it’s a “dream come true” to join Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July 2024.
Motor sports: Mercedes announced that Mick Schumacher will be its reserve driver for 2023 behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. ... Hailie Deegan will drive full time in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with ThorSport Racing.
Court: German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain.
Golf: Sami Valimaki of Finland took a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open after setting a course record of 62.
Tennis: Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal were honored as the 2022 ITF World Champions after each claimed two Grand Slam titles this season. ... Chilean player Bárbara Gatica Avilés was banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016.
Skiing: Vincent Kriechmayr won the Val Gardena downhill by edging defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt by 0.11 seconds.
Obituary: Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.
