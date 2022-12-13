Football
Murray out for season with torn ACL
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.
The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to New England.
The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.
Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
Pickett’s status uncertain: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for this week’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months.
Falcons release Williams: Atlanta released running back Damien Williams, who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team.
Browns lose Owusu-Kroamoah: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot.
Beasley rejoins Bills: Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Buffalo.
WSU’s Morris to coach North Texas: North Texas hired Eric Morris as its football coach, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State.
Purdue hires Walters as coach: Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its head coach less than a week after Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville.
Maryland’s Jarrett entering draft: Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced that he is entering the NFL draft and will skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Baseball
Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426.
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by MLB and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023.
Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
Guardians, Zunino reach deal: Cleveland reached agreement with veteran catcher Mike Zunino on a $6 million, one-year contract.
Pirates sign Velasquez: Pittsburgh signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract.
Rockies add reliever Johnson: Colorado added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen on a one-year contract.
Rays finalize Eflin deal: The Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract.
Basketball
NBA rebrands, redesigns MVP award
The NBA MVP award was renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has five trophies named for Maurice Podoloff — the league’s first commissioner. But after six decades of the award bearing Podoloff’s name, the NBA decided the time was right to rebrand.
The Jordan trophy will stand 23.6 inches tall and weigh 23.6 pounds — nods to his jersey number and six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls — but is not a depiction of him. The chairman of the Charlotte Hornets approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself.
Texas’ Moore out for season: Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.
Briefly
Soccer: American actor Michael B. Jordan is part of billionaire Bill Foley’s new ownership group of Premier League club Bournemouth.
Motor sports: Chasing its first Formula One drivers’ title in 15 years, Ferrari is counting on experience and familiarity by hiring Frédéric Vasseur as team principal.
Court: A judge ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. ... A Spanish court acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
Olympics: American executive Cindy Hook was appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. ... Under a settlement reached 10 months after the women’s skicross race, both Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany will get a bronze medal.
Television: FOX will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996.
Obituary: Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.