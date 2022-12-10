Football
Saints, Jordan fined for faking injury
NEW YORK — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Coach Dennis Allen received a $100,000 fine, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 for the delay in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ 17-16 comeback win Monday night, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league does not announce fines.
Pro Football Talk was first to report the fines.
The Saints denied purposefully delaying the game in Tampa, describing medical attention Jordan sought before and afterward, and said they planned to appeal the fines.
Jordan expressed his displeasure with the fine on Twitter: “Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason.”
In another tweet, he said: “Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ’Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a ‘deliberate action to delay game’ before a tm punts? ...”
Jordan’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, posted on Twitter that he plans to appeal.
“We are appealing the idiotic fine by @NFL what a joke — @camjordan94 more details to follow… ,” Hendrickson wrote.
In a memo sent to teams on Dec. 2 and obtained by the AP, the NFL said the league “continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season.”
Metcalf fined for headbutting Ramsey: For the second time in three games, DK Metcalf was fined for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It was revealed that he was fined $10,609 this time for a flag incurred when he headbutted Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Sunday’s 27-23 win in Los Angeles.
Metcalf was also fined $29,785 following the Tampa Bay game in Munich on Nov. 13 for getting into an argument with an official.
Chargers sign Hall, place Rodgers on IR: Cornerback Kemon Hall was signed to the Chargers’ active roster after tight end Richard Rodgers was placed on injured reserve. Rodgers sustained a knee injury during practice on Thursday.
Titans put LB Long on IR: Tennessee activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
Stanford hires Sacramento State’s Taylor: Stanford hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.
Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.
Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor.
Hockey
NHL suspends Kraken defender Oleksiak
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.
Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay and Thursday versus Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night. Oleksiak received a match penalty, and Alexeyev left the game.
Buffalo’s Skinner suspended: The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.
Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel’s face just below his visor.
Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a 5-minute major and a match penalty.
Briefly
Baseball: Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30.
Soccer: Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing.
Golf: Ockie Strydom carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Figure skating: Japan’s Shoma Uno, the reigning world champion, help off countryman Sota Yamamoto to capture gold at the figure skating Grand Prix Final. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second.
Skiing: Olympic champion Marco Odermatt dominated to win a World Cup giant slalom and consolidate his lead in the overall standings. ... Marta Bassino won a giant slalom to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years.
